Why Beloved M*A*S*H Star McLean Stevenson Left The Series
When a TV show has a great ensemble cast, it can become a massive hit. Series like "Friends" and "Cheers" use their diverse cast of characters to tell a variety of stories, ensuring that everyone watching can find a connection. One of the most beloved shows of all time, "M*A*S*H," pulled off this miracle for an amazing 11 years, even though some of the show's most popular stars quit before the series ended. One of those actors was McLean Stevenson, whose departure was followed by fellow "M*A*S*H" star Gary Burghoff.
Stevenson started his Hollywood career as a writer, working behind the scenes on a number of shows. His big break as an actor happened in 1969 when he joined the cast of "The Doris Day Show." From there, Stevenson joined the cast of "M*A*S*H," taking on the role of Lt. Col. Henry Blake. Stevenson not only acted in the series, he also wrote two episodes. His work on "M*A*S*H" was praised by critics and fans, leading to the actor receiving four Emmy nominations — including one for writing — and winning a Golden Globe.
The success went to Stevenson's head, and he came to believe he should be in the spotlight; so he left the show at the end of the third season. It seems that Stevenson may have regretted his decision. His co-star, Loretta Swit, told Women's World, "McLean said to me on his last day, 'I know I'll never be in anything this good again.'" Sadly, Stevenson was right.
McLean Stevenson's career quickly faltered after leaving M*A*S*H
When McLean Stevenson chose to leave "M*A*S*H" after three seasons, the series' writers and producers may have taken it personally. In his final episode, "Abyssinia, Henry," McLean's character, Colonel Henry Blake, is discharged from the army and sent home. It seemed like a happy ending for the character until Radar, played by Gary Burghoff (who Stevenson famously feuded with), informed the rest of the 4077th that Blake's plane was shot down and there were no survivors. The crashing plane sadly came to symbolize McLean's career as well.
After walking away from the hit series, Stevenson got his wish and starred in his own sitcom, "The McLean Stevenson Show." It was canceled after just 12 episodes, but Stevenson was back soon after with another sitcom, "Hello, Larry," which ran for 38 episodes. The actor's third and final shot at leading his own series came in 1983 with "Condo," which ran for 13 episodes.
Like many other actors who left cushy gigs for solo stardom only to crash and burn, Stevenson soon found himself relegated to guest appearances. He became a cautionary tale for other actors who found success as part of an ensemble cast. In the 1991 documentary "Memories of MASH," Stevenson looked back on his decision to walk away from the hit series and admitted (via Los Angeles Times), "The mistake was that I thought everybody in America loved McLean Stevenson. That was not the case. Everybody loved Henry Blake."