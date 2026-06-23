Why Beloved M*A*S*H Star McLean Stevenson Left The Series

When a TV show has a great ensemble cast, it can become a massive hit. Series like "Friends" and "Cheers" use their diverse cast of characters to tell a variety of stories, ensuring that everyone watching can find a connection. One of the most beloved shows of all time, "M*A*S*H," pulled off this miracle for an amazing 11 years, even though some of the show's most popular stars quit before the series ended. One of those actors was McLean Stevenson, whose departure was followed by fellow "M*A*S*H" star Gary Burghoff.

Stevenson started his Hollywood career as a writer, working behind the scenes on a number of shows. His big break as an actor happened in 1969 when he joined the cast of "The Doris Day Show." From there, Stevenson joined the cast of "M*A*S*H," taking on the role of Lt. Col. Henry Blake. Stevenson not only acted in the series, he also wrote two episodes. His work on "M*A*S*H" was praised by critics and fans, leading to the actor receiving four Emmy nominations — including one for writing — and winning a Golden Globe.

The success went to Stevenson's head, and he came to believe he should be in the spotlight; so he left the show at the end of the third season. It seems that Stevenson may have regretted his decision. His co-star, Loretta Swit, told Women's World, "McLean said to me on his last day, 'I know I'll never be in anything this good again.'" Sadly, Stevenson was right.