Actors Who Left Cushy Gigs For Solo Stardom And Totally Crashed And Burned

Whether it's comedies, scripted dramas, or reality TV, many iconic, long-running series are built around an ensemble cast. Having made their mark in the industry, some of these performers start feeling like they aren't given enough character development or screen time. Other actors voice concern about wage disparity, friction on or off set, creative differences, or an exhausting shooting schedule. When they find a strong enough reason, these stars may make the unexpected decision to walk away from a reliable, long-term position to pursue solo endeavors.

Frustrated and ambitious, they may transition straight into film or jump at the chance to lead their own show. Unfortunately, this calculated move is a risky gamble with no guarantee of success. It might have worked for George Clooney, for example, who left his role as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER" in Season 5 to focus on a promising film career, having already starred in the 1997 superhero film "Batman & Robin" — though many would argue that this was one of the worst casting choices in DC Comics movies.

Still, not every TV actor can become an A-lister so smoothly. Although some names have hit the jackpot, others have discovered the shift is much harder than anticipated. From procedural drama legend David Caruso to "Vampire Diaries" leading lady Nina Dobrev, let's revisit these actors' post-show trajectories and the reasons they left.