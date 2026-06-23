Who Plays The Sheriff On Dutton Ranch? Criminal Minds Fans Will Surely Recognize Him

There's a new sheriff in town in Taylor Sheridan's western series "Dutton Ranch," but it's not the first high-profile show this particular actor has been in. "Dutton Ranch" is a spinoff of "Yellowstone," following Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they run their own ranch in Texas and fall into conflict with the powerful family, the Jacksons, already situated in the area. The local sheriff, Handy Wade, played by Josh Stewart, is caught in the middle, but he may be in cahoots with the Jacksons.

"Criminal Minds" fans will surely recognize Stewart as Detective William LaMontagne Jr., a detective who became a recurring, and beloved, character in the long-running series. Will originally crosses paths with the main characters, the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, in Season 2 during a case in New Orleans, and he pops up several times over the course of the following seasons too. Will even ends up dating and marrying a member of the unit, Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook).

Stewart is not the only recognizable star from the cast of "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch." Alongside fan-favorites from the original show such as Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, the series stars Oscar-nominated actors Annette Bening and Ed Harris, as well as J.R. Villarreal, who already appeared in another super popular Sheridan series, "Landman," with Billy Bob Thornton.