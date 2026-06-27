Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Has Dealt With Plenty Of Rumors About Her Love Life Since Their Divorce
Melinda French Gates was married to Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world, for 27 years. For much of that time, the two seemed to be the perfect couple to the public, raising three children together and giving away billions of dollars. That's why it was such a surprise when Bill and Melinda announced they were getting divorced in 2021. In the years since their split, Melinda has built a life for herself outside of her ex-husband, and as a famously single woman, she's faced a fair amount of speculation about who she may be romantically involved with. But Melinda has largely kept her dating life private in the wake of her high-profile divorce.
Speculation about her dating life hits the rumor mill anytime Melinda is seen in close proximity with a man in public. In 2024, she was seen wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, sparking chatter that she was ready to tie the knot again. This was after she'd reportedly been dating Jon Du Pre, a communications specialist; the two of them didn't get engaged and split soon after the sighting.
Later that same year, she was seen holding hands with a man while visiting New York City. That man was Philip Vaughn, an entrepreneur, founder of Tavour,a craft beer delivery service, and a former Microsoft manage. The rumors continued to follow her well into each sighting with Vaughn, and speculation about the relationship between the two hasn't slowed down.
Melinda French Gates is dating again
It's possible that Melinda French Gates could be hesitant to move too quickly with a new relationship given how things ended with Bill Gates. Bill publicly admitted to having affairs while he was married to Melinda, which contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. If Melinda marries again, it's clear that honesty will be absolutely key. On an April 2025 episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Melinda said: "to have a trusted relationship, which is what I wanted in a marriage, both partners have to be honest with each other. And if you can't, you can't have intimacy."
Melinda also told Colbert that she was dating at the time. "It's been pretty great," she said, while keeping details about who it was to herself. Philip Vaughn did accompany Melinda to a red carpet event in London in October 2025, so it seems the relationship may be more than just a rumor. But we'll believe it when Melinda tells us directly.
Dating after divorce can come with some red flags, but it sounds like Melinda is confident in who she is and what she's looking for. She made it clear that she doesn't need to prove herself to anyone, including potential romantic partners. On a February 2026 episode of NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Melinda said, "when I first started sort of dating again, I was kind of like, take it or leave it. You either like me or don't." It is obvious Melinda is doing well and better off without Bill, and that she is cautiously approaching relationships.