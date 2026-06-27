Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Has Dealt With Plenty Of Rumors About Her Love Life Since Their Divorce

Melinda French Gates was married to Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world, for 27 years. For much of that time, the two seemed to be the perfect couple to the public, raising three children together and giving away billions of dollars. That's why it was such a surprise when Bill and Melinda announced they were getting divorced in 2021. In the years since their split, Melinda has built a life for herself outside of her ex-husband, and as a famously single woman, she's faced a fair amount of speculation about who she may be romantically involved with. But Melinda has largely kept her dating life private in the wake of her high-profile divorce.

Speculation about her dating life hits the rumor mill anytime Melinda is seen in close proximity with a man in public. In 2024, she was seen wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, sparking chatter that she was ready to tie the knot again. This was after she'd reportedly been dating Jon Du Pre, a communications specialist; the two of them didn't get engaged and split soon after the sighting.

Later that same year, she was seen holding hands with a man while visiting New York City. That man was Philip Vaughn, an entrepreneur, founder of Tavour,a craft beer delivery service, and a former Microsoft manage. The rumors continued to follow her well into each sighting with Vaughn, and speculation about the relationship between the two hasn't slowed down.