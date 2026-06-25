Shiloh Jolie & Suri Cruise Have More In Common Than You Might Realize

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, and Shiloh Jolie, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter, have several notable things in common. Both were born in 2006, are daughters of actors, and grew up with the paparazzi following them around incessantly. And, both Suri and Shiloh are nepo babies who quietly changed their names because of their non-existent relationships with their fathers. After Tom and Holmes divorced in 2012, Suri lived in New York City with her mother. There are numerous signs that Suri and Tom Cruise are now estranged. They have not spent any time in public together since 2012, while the estranged father-daughter duo is reportedly not communicating privately either.

When Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School, in June 2024, it was widely confirmed that the "Mission Impossible" star didn't attend the ceremony and that Suri was listed on the accompanying pamphlet as "Suri Noelle," dropping Tom's surname completely. Shiloh went the legal route to distance herself from her own famous father, following her parents' eight-year-long divorce battle. Angelina won sole custody of her six children with Pitt back in 2016. Then, in 2024, People cited a source who claimed that the "Fight Club" star did not have any relationship with the eldest kids, including Shiloh. Before the lengthy divorce proceedings ended, once she turned 18, Shiloh filed to remove Pitt from her surname.