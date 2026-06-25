Shiloh Jolie & Suri Cruise Have More In Common Than You Might Realize
Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, and Shiloh Jolie, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter, have several notable things in common. Both were born in 2006, are daughters of actors, and grew up with the paparazzi following them around incessantly. And, both Suri and Shiloh are nepo babies who quietly changed their names because of their non-existent relationships with their fathers. After Tom and Holmes divorced in 2012, Suri lived in New York City with her mother. There are numerous signs that Suri and Tom Cruise are now estranged. They have not spent any time in public together since 2012, while the estranged father-daughter duo is reportedly not communicating privately either.
When Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School, in June 2024, it was widely confirmed that the "Mission Impossible" star didn't attend the ceremony and that Suri was listed on the accompanying pamphlet as "Suri Noelle," dropping Tom's surname completely. Shiloh went the legal route to distance herself from her own famous father, following her parents' eight-year-long divorce battle. Angelina won sole custody of her six children with Pitt back in 2016. Then, in 2024, People cited a source who claimed that the "Fight Club" star did not have any relationship with the eldest kids, including Shiloh. Before the lengthy divorce proceedings ended, once she turned 18, Shiloh filed to remove Pitt from her surname.
Shiloh Jolie is not the only member of her famous family to change her surname
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, just two years after marrying Brad Pitt. But it wasn't actually resolved until December 2024. Both during and following the high-profile split, Shiloh Jolie and her siblings publicly supported Angelina on the red carpet at movie premieres and at award shows, while notably neglecting to do likewise for their famous father. Since Shiloh cut ties with the "Meet Joe Black" star, three more of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children have ditched his last name too. Her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt and brother Maddox Jolie-Pitt both filed to remove Pitt from their surnames in 2026. Meanwhile, sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt also left Pitt off her name in the playbill for "The Outsiders," a play she produced with her mother in 2024.
As of this writing, the former couple's two other children, Knox and Pax Jolie-Pitt, have retained his surname, at least publicly. The tradition of dropping your father's last name was arguably inspired by the "Maria" star, who had a difficult relationship with her own famous father, Jon Voight, for many years. Angelina legally removed his surname in 2002 and refused to see him, telling Entertainment Weekly at the time only, "I don't want to make public the reasons for my bad relationship with my father." Bridges were rebuilt between the two in 2017, and now Voight gets to see his grandchildren.