Being born into Hollywood with a famous last name is like a golden ticket to fame. Or so it would seem from the outside. Often, family connections can tie a nepo baby down just as intensely as they pick them up, especially if they follow their kin's footsteps into show business. From preconceptions of talent to speculation around their personal lives, an identifiable surname comes with a lot of baggage that can weigh a celebrity down, even before they've delivered their first act behind a microphone or on screen.

The pursuit of independence, however, is not the only reason many nepo kids choose to eschew their famous surnames. Sometimes, fractured family dynamics or sentimental reasons motivate these celebrities to change their names. A lot of times, these switcheroos happen privately and are made public only inadvertently when the press catches a whiff of a story; in other situations, the name changes occurred long before these celebrities became household names.

Here are 11 nepo babies who quietly changed their names and what pushed them toward these dramatic revisions.