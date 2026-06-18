What Would Susan Boyle Look Like Without Short Hair? We Made It Happen

In 2009, Susan Boyle was rocking a short, curly hairstyle when she first stepped onto the "Britain's Got Talent" stage. And after blowing everyone away with her vocal talents, Boyle skyrocketed to stardom. Yet while Boyle's tight curls had been part of her look since the 1980s, her hairstyle evolved after her big break. She opted for a similar length, but she styled it straighter, with a reddish-brown tint . Over the years, Boyle made small tweaks, like getting highlights or going for a more coppery shade. In 2025, the singer made an even bigger change. Boyle was nearly unrecognizable when she revealed blonde strands styled in a sleek bob.

However, while she's experimented with color and texture, Boyle's always maintained loyalty to her shorter 'do. Although her blonde bob is longer compared to some of her styles, it still just grazes her shoulders. To satisfy our curiosity regarding how Boyle would look with longer locks, The List used the magic of Photoshop. For starters, we took Boyle's 2025-era bob and extended her strands by quite a few inches.

While the bob/furry coat is a glamorous combo, Boyle looks equally fabulous with longer hair. The extra red tint creates a delightful strawberry blonde shade and the soft curls add a perfect amount of body. It's been a while since Boyle has worn curls, and it might be time to play up some of her natural texture.