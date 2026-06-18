What Would Susan Boyle Look Like Without Short Hair? We Made It Happen
In 2009, Susan Boyle was rocking a short, curly hairstyle when she first stepped onto the "Britain's Got Talent" stage. And after blowing everyone away with her vocal talents, Boyle skyrocketed to stardom. Yet while Boyle's tight curls had been part of her look since the 1980s, her hairstyle evolved after her big break. She opted for a similar length, but she styled it straighter, with a reddish-brown tint . Over the years, Boyle made small tweaks, like getting highlights or going for a more coppery shade. In 2025, the singer made an even bigger change. Boyle was nearly unrecognizable when she revealed blonde strands styled in a sleek bob.
However, while she's experimented with color and texture, Boyle's always maintained loyalty to her shorter 'do. Although her blonde bob is longer compared to some of her styles, it still just grazes her shoulders. To satisfy our curiosity regarding how Boyle would look with longer locks, The List used the magic of Photoshop. For starters, we took Boyle's 2025-era bob and extended her strands by quite a few inches.
While the bob/furry coat is a glamorous combo, Boyle looks equally fabulous with longer hair. The extra red tint creates a delightful strawberry blonde shade and the soft curls add a perfect amount of body. It's been a while since Boyle has worn curls, and it might be time to play up some of her natural texture.
Boyle would also look amazing with longer copper strands
When it comes to music sales, Susan Boyle is all about the platinum and gold. And even though many of her fans are obsessed with Boyle's chic blonde makeover, some still long for the return of one of her past styles. "I still prefer her with the reddish/auburn hair," one Facebook fan declared in 2026. "I agree with you," replied another. "Hopefully she's just giving it a whirl & will go back to the auburn. Suited her skin tone much better."
Boyle's peak copper era happened in 2019, and we couldn't resist experimenting to see how she'd look with that shade Photoshopped to longer lengths. Just like with her blonde 'do, it's definitely a win.
As that fan noted, the redder shade perfectly complements Boyle's rosy complexion. Once again, the added length works with her fringe to frame her face, highlighting her dazzling smile and dark eyes. While the blonde bob had precision ends, Boyle's shorter hair isn't blunt here. Maybe she was in the process of growing it a smidge longer, or she just needed a little trimming and shaping. Either way, the longer locks solve that issue. However, at the end of the day, whether Boyle's hair is short or long, red or blonde, her age-defying appearance stands out — without, as Boyle's noted, the need for any cosmetic procedures.