4 Times Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Paid Their Haters Dust By Shutting Down Divorce Rumors

Famous couples experience the kind of scrutiny that lends itself to divorce rumors, even if there's really no evidence besides vibes. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are a perfect example of that phenomenon, as they can't seem to escape the rumors that they are getting divorced. It all started in 2024, when people thought Krasinski said something about "divorce" on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. That one questionable lip read led to seemingly endless speculation that the couple was on the brink of separation.

There has only been one confirmation that the rumor isn't true, from an anonymous source at US Weekly. "There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce," said the source. "They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous." Since then, Blunt and Krasinski have shown pretty much zero signs that anything is actually wrong in their marriage, paying their haters dust. In fact, the couple has continued to make public appearances normally, suggesting that they indeed find the whole thing silly.