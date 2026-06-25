4 Times Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Paid Their Haters Dust By Shutting Down Divorce Rumors
Famous couples experience the kind of scrutiny that lends itself to divorce rumors, even if there's really no evidence besides vibes. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are a perfect example of that phenomenon, as they can't seem to escape the rumors that they are getting divorced. It all started in 2024, when people thought Krasinski said something about "divorce" on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. That one questionable lip read led to seemingly endless speculation that the couple was on the brink of separation.
There has only been one confirmation that the rumor isn't true, from an anonymous source at US Weekly. "There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce," said the source. "They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous." Since then, Blunt and Krasinski have shown pretty much zero signs that anything is actually wrong in their marriage, paying their haters dust. In fact, the couple has continued to make public appearances normally, suggesting that they indeed find the whole thing silly.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski went to the Oscars together right after the divorce rumors started
Usually, the first sign of trouble with a celebrity couple is they stop attending events together. If there was any truth to the initial divorce rumor, it makes sense that at least one-half of the couple would try to free themself of any obligation to keep up pretenses. But that is not at all what happened with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt post-Golden Globes "divorce" chatter. Instead, they showed up looking just as close as ever at the 2024 Oscars.
You can even see from the way they look at each other in the above photo that they still seem deeply in love, even after years of being together. Blunt and Krasinski began dating in 2008 and then got married in 2010. If there was any truth to those initial rumors, it is reasonable to assume it would have been apparent in their next public appearance. Instead, Blunt and Krasinski looked as close as usual.
The couple keeps a tradition of going to the US Open together
You could argue that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski showing up to the Oscars together was obligatory given their status as famous actors. But if the couple were truly struggling to stay together, why keep going out? One of their now-famous couple (and family) activities is going to the U.S. Open, which they attended in both 2024 and 2025.
At the 2025 U.S. Open, Blunt and Krasinski brought along their daughters, Hazel and Violet. According to E! News, the family looked happy and there was no sense that anything was off. If anything, they were locked in on the tennis, and otherwise unbothered. Given that Blunt previously mentioned in 2023 that she wanted to take a break from acting to spend more time with her kids, it makes this outing seem all the more important. If the couple were showing any signs of divorce, it certainly would have been noticed at this very public and long event.
They had a family outing at the Broadway performance of & Juliet
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski did notably skip the 2026 Oscars, but not because they were suddenly separating. Instead, the couple decided to have yet another family outing and attended a performance of "& Juliet" on Broadway. Once again, this was an opportunity for cracks to show in their relationship, but instead, an anonymous source at People could only remark at how nice Blunt and Krasinski were to the cast.
The Broadway Production shared some of those interactions between the cast and the couple on Instagram. Krasinski even left a compliment in the comments, writing, "Blown. Away! You all were magic incarnate! Thank you for a phenomenal show!" Blunt and Krasinski also looked very happy in the photo they took with the cast. Happiness is one of those tell-tale signs of being in love, and that's the exact energy Blunt and Krasinski are giving in the behind-the-scenes footage of them interacting with the cast.
Two years after the rumor started, they still show up for each other
One particular rumor about the couple's alleged marital troubles comes from an anonymous source, who reported to Radar Online that John Krasinski is "arrogant," and that people only tolerate him because of his marriage to Emily Blunt. Would an arrogant husband continually show up to support his arguably more famous and more acclaimed wife? Probably not. In fact, Krasinski has been there for Blunt throughout many of her 2026 press events, including her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony and the premiere of her new movie "Disclosure Day." Historically, Krasinski said it was love at first sight, and you get the sense he still feels that way from how he looks at her.
In this photo from the "Disclosure Day" premiere, the couple seems closer than ever. They are looking at each other with so much care and regard, as Blunt puts her hands on Krasinski's arms. Their relationship also appears to be very even and balanced as Blunt has showed up for Krasinski's important moments, like the the premiere of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War." The two have been on record about being fans of each other's work as actors even beyond their marriage. Based on all of this, perhaps it's time we put those initial divorce rumors to bed.