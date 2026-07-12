Jane Fonda Had A Sizable Age Gap With Her First Husband
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Jane Fonda has lived a long and storied life, full of accolades for her acting work, and plenty of romance. There are many untold truths about Fonda, but one interesting detail about her is the fact that she had a sizable age gap relationship with her first husband, Roger Vadim. The two met in 1963, and got married in 1965. At the time, Fonda was 28 and Vadim was 38, giving them a 10-year gap.
Age gap relationships are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, so it's not so surprising that Fonda married Vadim. As for why Fonda fell for Vadim, the star said in her memoir, "Jane Fonda: My Life So Far," that it was partially due to how different he was to her. "There's no doubt that part of my attraction to him and his life was because it was so different from the repressed style in which I had been raised," wrote Fonda (via InStyle). Fonda divorced Vadim in 1973, their marriage lasting eight years. They had one daughter, Vanessa, in 1968.
Jane Fonda maintains a very healthy attitude about relationships
It's no secret that Jane Fonda has had a complicated love life, but she appears to have a healthy attitude about everything. After her marriage to Vadim, Fonda married two more times. She was married to Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and they had a son, Troy Garity, in 1973. Fonda's marriage to Hayden was her longest, lasting 17 years before they got divorced in 1990. Afterward, Fonda would marry Ted Turner for a short period from 1991 to 2001. Fonda also had another long relationship with Richard Perry from 2009 to 2017, though they never wed.
Speaking to People in 2023, Fonda said she was grateful for her past relationships. She then advised that people should pay attention to red flags. "You have to understand nobody is perfect. And you have to decide: Can I live with this? Can we work with each other on this, or is this a deal-breaker? Force yourself to notice if there are any red flags." Given her decades of relationship experience, this sounds like advice everyone should heed.