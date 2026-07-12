Jane Fonda Had A Sizable Age Gap With Her First Husband

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Jane Fonda has lived a long and storied life, full of accolades for her acting work, and plenty of romance. There are many untold truths about Fonda, but one interesting detail about her is the fact that she had a sizable age gap relationship with her first husband, Roger Vadim. The two met in 1963, and got married in 1965. At the time, Fonda was 28 and Vadim was 38, giving them a 10-year gap.

Age gap relationships are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, so it's not so surprising that Fonda married Vadim. As for why Fonda fell for Vadim, the star said in her memoir, "Jane Fonda: My Life So Far," that it was partially due to how different he was to her. "There's no doubt that part of my attraction to him and his life was because it was so different from the repressed style in which I had been raised," wrote Fonda (via InStyle). Fonda divorced Vadim in 1973, their marriage lasting eight years. They had one daughter, Vanessa, in 1968.