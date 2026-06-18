Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Celebrates 50th Birthday With Emotional Post Reflecting On Her 'Heavy' 40s
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is officially 50, and she is eager to head into a new decade. In 2022, news broke that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects communication. He received a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis the year after. Emma has been by Bruce's side through it all, and she opened up about the "heavy" decade she leaves behind on this birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Due to Bruce's condition, he has reportedly lost the ability to verbally communicate for the most part. For her birthday, Emma shared a video of Bruce before things changed. The video shows the star playfully taking gulps of helium from a balloon and singing "Happy birthday dear mommy" in his resulting high-pitched voice as his and Emma's children giggle in the background. The post was a carousel, also featuring a portrait of Bruce and Emma in party hats. It's unclear when the picture was taken.
"Today is my big 5-0," Emma wrote in the caption. "And I have to say, I'm ready for this new decade and all it has to offer. My 40s were heavy, yet I'm proud of how far I've come as a wife, mom, care partner, and advocate," she explained. It's clear that sharing this video of her husband singing her "happy birthday" was special for Emma, and it seemingly resonated with Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis, too. "[W]e love you em.... this is such a great video of him," she commented on the post.
Emma Heming Willis has been through a lot
Emma Heming Willis closed out her birthday post asking for help for the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, showing just how important dementia research and help for caregivers really is to her. She wrote, "Together, we're raising awareness of FTD, supporting caregivers, and advancing education and research. As I step into this next chapter, my birthday wish is for a future where families facing dementia have more support, resources, less stigma, and every reason to hold onto hope."
Bruce's tragic diagnosis has, of course, had an impact on his relationship with Emma. Through the changes, though, Emma has aimed to do what is best for Bruce and their family. Last year, she spoke to People about moving Bruce to a separate home. According to her, her husband "requires a calm and serene atmosphere," which was difficult on their daughters, who were 11 and 13 at the time of Emma's interview. "It was the hardest thing," she said of Bruce's move, noting, "Dementia plays out differently in everyone's home and you have to do what's right for your family dynamic and what's right for your person." According to her, "It's heartbreaking to me. But this is how we were able to support our whole family, [and] it has opened up Bruce's world." Needless to say, Emma has had a lot on her plate over the past few years. Hopefully this next chapter will be a better one for her and her whole family.