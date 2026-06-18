Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Celebrates 50th Birthday With Emotional Post Reflecting On Her 'Heavy' 40s

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is officially 50, and she is eager to head into a new decade. In 2022, news broke that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects communication. He received a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis the year after. Emma has been by Bruce's side through it all, and she opened up about the "heavy" decade she leaves behind on this birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Due to Bruce's condition, he has reportedly lost the ability to verbally communicate for the most part. For her birthday, Emma shared a video of Bruce before things changed. The video shows the star playfully taking gulps of helium from a balloon and singing "Happy birthday dear mommy" in his resulting high-pitched voice as his and Emma's children giggle in the background. The post was a carousel, also featuring a portrait of Bruce and Emma in party hats. It's unclear when the picture was taken.

"Today is my big 5-0," Emma wrote in the caption. "And I have to say, I'm ready for this new decade and all it has to offer. My 40s were heavy, yet I'm proud of how far I've come as a wife, mom, care partner, and advocate," she explained. It's clear that sharing this video of her husband singing her "happy birthday" was special for Emma, and it seemingly resonated with Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis, too. "[W]e love you em.... this is such a great video of him," she commented on the post.