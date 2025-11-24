Rumer Willis' Bittersweet Update On Dad Bruce Paints A Tragic Picture Of Their Reality

Rumer Willis is keeping her dad close amid his illness. Since his family announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, in 2023, it seems like Bruce Willis' situation just keeps getting sadder. Yet, his daughter Rumer recently disclosed to fans that while her dad's illness has been a difficult road, she is still "grateful" for the time she spends with him (via Entertainment Tonight).

Last week, Rumer took to her Instagram Story to host an AMA. One fan asked, "How's your dad doing?" and Rumer's response was heartbreaking, but still positive. "People always ask me this question, and I think it's kind of a hard one to answer because the truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great, but he's doing okay in terms of somebody who's dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?" she explained (via Newsweek). Through it all, it's clear that Rumer clings to her ability to show her dad love. She noted, "I'm so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug — whether he recognizes me or not — that he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back from him."