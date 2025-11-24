Rumer Willis' Bittersweet Update On Dad Bruce Paints A Tragic Picture Of Their Reality
Rumer Willis is keeping her dad close amid his illness. Since his family announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, in 2023, it seems like Bruce Willis' situation just keeps getting sadder. Yet, his daughter Rumer recently disclosed to fans that while her dad's illness has been a difficult road, she is still "grateful" for the time she spends with him (via Entertainment Tonight).
Last week, Rumer took to her Instagram Story to host an AMA. One fan asked, "How's your dad doing?" and Rumer's response was heartbreaking, but still positive. "People always ask me this question, and I think it's kind of a hard one to answer because the truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great, but he's doing okay in terms of somebody who's dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?" she explained (via Newsweek). Through it all, it's clear that Rumer clings to her ability to show her dad love. She noted, "I'm so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug — whether he recognizes me or not — that he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back from him."
Bruce Willis clearly has a strong support system
Rumer Willis' tragic account of her dad's illness makes it clear just how difficult frontotemporal dementia can be on those who have it and their loved ones. According to the Alzheimer's Association, FTD frequently causes memory loss, changes in behavior, and speech problems. Yet, while Bruce Willis' FTD makes communicating more difficult than it once was, it doesn't stop him from hanging out with his big family. 37-year-old Rumer is Bruce's daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, as are 34-year-old Scout Willis and 31-year-old Tallulah Willis. Bruce also shares 13-year-old Mabel and 11-year-old Evelyn with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.
It's clear that getting to spend quality time with her father is one thing that keeps Rumer going. Specifically, during her AMA, she expressed how happy it makes her that her two-year-old daughter, Louetta, can still know her grandfather. "I just feel grateful that I get to go over there with Louetta, and we get to spend time with him, and I get to feel the love that he has for me and that he puts out for me and that I can love him and be with him," Rumer explained, per Newsweek. According to her, "I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I'm giving, so that feels really nice."