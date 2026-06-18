The Big Break That Put The Madison Star Michelle Pfeiffer On The Map

Welcome to The Big Break, a column where The List staff looks back at how this week's headline-grabbing star made their claim to fame.

Nearly 50 years after she first appeared on our screens, everybody's talking about Michelle Pfeiffer again. Back in March, she made waves in Paramount+'s new series, "The Madison." The series has since been renewed for a second season, and this week, star Kurt Russell spoke at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival about working on the show. "It's really fun to do and Michelle is incredible," he said of his legendary co-star, per Variety. If this got you thinking about Pfeiffer's long career, you're in good company. So, let's take a trip down memory lane, back to her breakout role in 1983's "Scarface."

Pfeiffer's first TV role came in 1979 when she appeared in 12 episodes of "Delta House." She worked on several more projects over the next few years, including "Grease 2" in 1982. Yet, it was the following year when she appeared as Elvira in "Scarface" that she skyrocketed to stardom. With many successes under his belt, director Brian De Palma had his pick of famous actors for the film's leading lady. However, he was taken by the then-23-year-old's presence and chemistry with "Scarface" star Al Pacino.