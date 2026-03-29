Why The Cast Of The Madison Looks So Familiar

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The following article mentions suicide.

If you think "The Madison" is just another "Yellowstone" spinoff, think again. The only thing the newest offering from the Midas touch director has in common with the majority of its predecessors is a big Montana sky, and another flawed family at its core. But while the storyline may not be as familiar to Taylor Sheridan fans, the cast has audiences wondering, "Where have I seen that actor before?" If you haven't tuned in (spoiler alert), the story follows the members of an affluent Manhattan family as they deal with the sudden loss of the patriarch. Their journey toward healing leads them miles away from their comfort zones, both literally and figuratively, as they grapple with the concept of what a life well lived truly means.

Led by Hollywood heavy hitters Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, the cast is full of faces that range from very to vaguely familiar. But all of these actors, whether seasoned or green, have a gift for exploring the depth and range of raw human emotion in the face of tragedy. That's not to say there's no drama. But rather than the in-your-face rough and tumbleweed style of the "Yellowstone" crew, this family's drama is quieter and more deeply nuanced as it explores the stages of grief and healing. Ben Schnetzer, who plays deputy sheriff Van Davis, credited the series' creator. "Taylor is such a student of the human experience and condition, and has this gift of translating it into beautiful prose," Schnetzer told Country Living.