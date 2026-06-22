10 Facts About The Beverly Hillbillies Cast Only Real Fans Would Know

"The Beverly Hillbillies" ran from 1962 to 1971 and was a ratings juggernaut, helping CBS to become the biggest TV network in the United States by a long shot. Along with its sister shows, "Petticoat Junction" and "Green Acres," "The Beverly Hillbillies" helped define the rural sitcom for an entire generation.

Even after the show's cancellation, "The Beverly Hillbillies" never left our hearts. On top of that, the show's impact on popular culture is massive. It's been referenced in everything from "Weird Al" Yankovic's film "UHF" (1989) to "In Living Color" (1990 — 1994) to a 1993 film adaptation starring Cloris Leachman and Rob Schneider.

While the show is famous, the actors from "The Beverly Hillbillies" have been overshadowed by the characters they played. That's a real shame considering many members of the show's cast lived interesting lives. For example, one of the actors on the show was the son of a legendary boxer. Another nearly played a key role in "The Wizard of Oz" (1939) only for an unfortunate makeup choice to threaten his life. Another starred in a musical with the private Elvis Presley — and may have had a romantic relationship with him.