How The Madison's Kurt Russell & Michelle Pfeiffer Get Along In Real Life

The 1988 shoot of "Tequila Sunrise" wasn't smooth for Michelle Pfeiffer, so Kurt Russell ended up running interference between his co-star and director Robert Towne. Their friction with the filmmaker cemented a friendship that has lasted decades, despite being mostly apart. "I loved the material and I thought Michelle was just going to slay it," Russell told Town & Country about the new collaboration. "And believe me, she does. Michelle was a big part of me wanting to do it."

Pfeiffer stressed the depth of her bond with Russell in an interview with Variety, saying that he brightened the set. "He became my comrade-in-arms. He was my protector, my confidant, my court jester. He was always there to make people laugh and brings a tremendous amount of joy every day to the set. We had a really nice chemistry acting together. It was just effortless with him."

That ease is still on display, sometimes to the point of forgetting that another person is in the room. Mid-interview with The Globe and Mail during "The Madison" press tour in March 2026, Pfeiffer turned to Russell and recalled how he used to needle her on the "Tequila Sunrise" set with the most outrageous things he could think of. "You just like to get a reaction," she said. In a separate appearance on CBS Mornings, Russell admitted that the two haven't seen much of each other over the years, but their chemistry still comes as effortlessly as it did in 1988.