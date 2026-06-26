How The Madison's Kurt Russell & Michelle Pfeiffer Get Along In Real Life
Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer lead the cast of "The Madison" decades after sharing the screen on Robert Towne's "Tequila Sunrise." Their chemistry still works all these years later, since Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell — a man romantic enough to fall for one of his on-screen love interests – adore each other in real life. "After a 37-year interlude, I'm about to once again climb into the proverbial sandbox and play all afternoon with Michelle Pfeiffer. Lucky me," Russell told IndieWire about his experience on the set of the Paramount series.
He then went on to sing Pfeiffer's praises in a way that would make any co-star blush. "She is by nature effortlessly ... regal." As for Pfeiffer, who returned to Hollywood within the last few years, she told People that she "fell in love" with him during their first meeting. "It's who he is as a person. Whenever I would have a tough day or something, I'd go to Kurt, and he just kind of helped me talk it through," she added, referring to their time filming "Tequila Sunrise" and the challenges she had on that set.
Their connection survived a tumultuous set before blooming into a powerful friendship
The 1988 shoot of "Tequila Sunrise" wasn't smooth for Michelle Pfeiffer, so Kurt Russell ended up running interference between his co-star and director Robert Towne. Their friction with the filmmaker cemented a friendship that has lasted decades, despite being mostly apart. "I loved the material and I thought Michelle was just going to slay it," Russell told Town & Country about the new collaboration. "And believe me, she does. Michelle was a big part of me wanting to do it."
Pfeiffer stressed the depth of her bond with Russell in an interview with Variety, saying that he brightened the set. "He became my comrade-in-arms. He was my protector, my confidant, my court jester. He was always there to make people laugh and brings a tremendous amount of joy every day to the set. We had a really nice chemistry acting together. It was just effortless with him."
That ease is still on display, sometimes to the point of forgetting that another person is in the room. Mid-interview with The Globe and Mail during "The Madison" press tour in March 2026, Pfeiffer turned to Russell and recalled how he used to needle her on the "Tequila Sunrise" set with the most outrageous things he could think of. "You just like to get a reaction," she said. In a separate appearance on CBS Mornings, Russell admitted that the two haven't seen much of each other over the years, but their chemistry still comes as effortlessly as it did in 1988.