14 Celebrities Who Are Extremely Superstitious

Many of us believe in superstitions, be they those that bring good fortune or those that bring bad luck. In terms of fortuitous superstitions, research from YouGov shows that touching wood, finding a four-leaf clover, and making a wish while blowing out birthday candles are some of the most popular. On the flip side, the same study found that smashing a mirror, walking under a ladder, and opening an umbrella indoors are some of the more commonly believed unfortunate omens.

Beyond individual signs, certain times of the year are considered to be more superstitious than others. Take Halloween, for example. Although trick or treating and carving pumpkins are somewhat modern phenomena, All Hallows' Eve and the Day of the Dead are rooted in pagan and Indigenous traditions going back centuries. These mark periods of time when spirits are believed to roam free. New Year's Day is also considered a pretty superstitious day, offering the chance of a clean slate for the year ahead. For instance, some believe that your New Year's Eve underwear could affect your luck. So choose wisely when you're prepping your party outfit!

Interestingly, it's not just us "normal" folk who believe in such superstitions. Heck, even the royal family hold some strange superstitions. And as it turns out, there are plenty of celebrities — such as Taylor Swift and Serena Williams — who are superstitious, too.