14 Celebrities Who Are Extremely Superstitious
Many of us believe in superstitions, be they those that bring good fortune or those that bring bad luck. In terms of fortuitous superstitions, research from YouGov shows that touching wood, finding a four-leaf clover, and making a wish while blowing out birthday candles are some of the most popular. On the flip side, the same study found that smashing a mirror, walking under a ladder, and opening an umbrella indoors are some of the more commonly believed unfortunate omens.
Beyond individual signs, certain times of the year are considered to be more superstitious than others. Take Halloween, for example. Although trick or treating and carving pumpkins are somewhat modern phenomena, All Hallows' Eve and the Day of the Dead are rooted in pagan and Indigenous traditions going back centuries. These mark periods of time when spirits are believed to roam free. New Year's Day is also considered a pretty superstitious day, offering the chance of a clean slate for the year ahead. For instance, some believe that your New Year's Eve underwear could affect your luck. So choose wisely when you're prepping your party outfit!
Interestingly, it's not just us "normal" folk who believe in such superstitions. Heck, even the royal family hold some strange superstitions. And as it turns out, there are plenty of celebrities — such as Taylor Swift and Serena Williams — who are superstitious, too.
Taylor Swift
The number 13 might be unlucky for some (even prompting a fear in others, of which there's more later), but for Taylor Swift, it's good vibes only. In a 2009 interview with MTV (via People), Swift alluded to her interest in numerology, which is essentially a means of tapping into the vibrations of the universe through the study of numbers and the energies tied to each.
"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th," she explained. Swift also pointed out that her first album "went gold in 13 weeks" and that her first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. As if that weren't enough, Swift has also spotted other connections to the number 13. "Every time I've won an award, I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter," she revealed.
Paris Hilton
Taylor Swift isn't the only celebrity who is into numerology. Paris Hilton has also really leaned into the magic of numbers, specifically when it comes to the number 11. The socialite, reality TV star, and business founder has taken to social media (specifically X) at 11:11 almost every day for the past decade to remind fans to "make a wish."
Beyond her social media activity, Hilton even built an entire company based on the number 11. According to its website, 11:11 Media is a "global media content company and platform, elevating creators, brands, and I.P. through the power of storytelling." So, what's so special about 11:11?
Beyond being a symbol for the unity of all things in numerology, the number one can show up as an angel number for those who see it repeatedly. Some people describe angel numbers as "following" them around, and 11:11 is a common one. As for what it means, astrologer Jaliessa Sipress told Cosmopolitan U.K.: "1111 is an alert from the angelic energies that you are supported by forces you cannot see. You can sink into relief, celebrate, and get excited when you see 1111 — it gives you confirmation that everything is on schedule and divinely guided in your world at this time."
Victoria Beckham
Crystals have become synonymous with all things "witchy," and some believe these holistic tools offer a range of benefits when it comes to emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being, depending on the crystal you choose. For example, some believe obsidian can help process emotions, while others often use citrine to spark creativity and concentration.
Given that these small tokens could have mighty effects, it's no wonder that Victoria Beckham carries one wherever she goes. "I'm a very spiritual person. I travel with my crystals," she previously told Allure (via Us Weekly). "I've got all different colors. It's just something that I'm into."
A few years later, the former Spice Girl took her interest in crystals even further. She incorporated crystals into her 2018 pre-fall line. "[W]ith all my collections, I want to make my customer feel confident and secure, and for me, adding crystals felt like a nice way to help do that," she told Elle of the design decision. "We clipped crystals onto belt loops, and included secret pockets for them on wide leg trousers — so you can carry charms wherever you go."
Missy Elliott
If there's one thing that really gets Missy Elliott's freak on, it's seeing a black cat. In fact, the rapper previously told Rolling Stone that she avoids them at all costs. "If you believe a black cat is bad luck, people think you're crazy, but plenty of times, if I see a black cat down my street, I turn around and go the other way. Even if I'm late," she explained. "I'll be late for the airport and be in a limo, and if I see a black cat, I'll be like, 'Sir, you have to turn around and go down the next street.'"
As for what's behind the fear? Well, a quick history lesson is in order. In ancient times, the Egyptians worshiped cats, but within a few centuries, that changed elsewhere in the world. By the 17th century, people increasingly associated black cats with witchcraft, which is a belief many people still hold today. That depends on where you're based, however. In places like the U.S. and Spain, black cats are considered very unlucky, while in the U.K., a black cat crossing your path is a sign of good fortune. Quick, somebody tell Missy!
Ben Stiller
It's no secret that sports fans really get into it when it comes to their teams. Perhaps it makes total sense then that Knicks superfan Ben Stiller admitted he and his wife had a seriously drastic reaction when the squad lost to the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in June 2026.
"My wife Christine and I came home after the last game and burned the clothes we were wearing," the actor said on ESPN's "NBA Tip-Off." "I'm never wearing that stupid finals shirt that I was wearing, that was awful, and the jeans. She had some bracelets that got thrown away. Yeah, it's just, you wipe it clean."
So, does Stiller burn every item of clothing after he's worn it to a game? Thankfully for the planet, he does not. Elsewhere in his ESPN chat, Stiller explained he holds on to clothes if the Knicks have "had good games" while he's been wearing them.
Heidi Klum
In addition to her successful modeling career, Heidi Klum is known for her elaborate and creepy Halloween outfits, which she continually wows fans with each year. But her Halloween costumes aren't the only, err, interesting thing about her. Back in the '90s, Klum revealed to Jay Leno that she carries a bag of her teeth around with her. Yep, you read that right.
"We don't have a tooth fairy [in Germany], so I put them in a little bag," she told the TV host (via E! News). "Little ones, big ones." As for why she does that? Well, Klum didn't quite know herself, but there was clearly some element of superstition going on for the model. "It's just a crazy thing that I do," she admitted.
Decades later, Klum revealed on the "I've Got News for You" podcast (via The New Zealand Herald) that she no longer carries her teeth around and isn't even sure where they are these days. However, she did provide some insight into why she carried them around for so long. "For me, this was kind of like my good luck charm," she said, recalling her early modeling days, when she frequently traveled around alone.
Emma Roberts
Across multiple seasons of Netflix's "American Horror Story," Emma Roberts has played an array of characters, including a con artist in the "Freak Show" season and an ambitious news reporter in "Cult." However, many fans hail her portrayal of witch Madison Montgomery in "Coven" as her most iconic in "American Horror Story."
Given how well Roberts adapted to her role as an on-screen witch, it's no shock that she has superstitions in her personal life. Previously speaking to InStyle (via Elle), the actor revealed she never walks under ladders. "[I] don't walk under ladders," she said. "My mom just walked under one yesterday, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe you just did that!' I've never walked under a ladder, ever."
As for where this superstition comes from, the belief that walking under a ladder is bad luck extends beyond the simple fact that it's unsafe to do so. For those who follow Christianity, walking under a ladder — which forms a triangle shape when propped up against a wall, and therefore is a suggested symbol of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit — is seen as "breaking" the Holy Trinity. Other people, meanwhile, believe that a ladder against a wall resembles a gallows. It's also possible that many people can't pinpoint an exact reason why walking under a ladder is lucky because it's just something that's been passed on for centuries without question.
Jennifer Aniston
As one of the world's most famous actors, Jennifer Aniston jets around quite a lot, but she has a superstitious preflight ritual. In an interview she gave to Travel + Leisure, the "Friends" actor said she always steps onto a plane with her right foot first and also taps the outside of the aircraft with her right palm for good luck.
Elaborating on her intense fear of flying, which is likely the reason she developed this ritual, Aniston revealed she underwent hypnosis to try to cure it ... which involved ditching her superstitions altogether. "I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions," she admitted. "I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it's shockingly good!"
As for how she's replaced those rituals? Aniston said she gets through long hours of travel with the help of breath work. "Plugging into a good meditation can get you through," she added.
Kit Harrington
Speaking of superstitious fliers, Jennifer Aniston isn't the only actor who has a preflight ritual. Kit Harrington of "Game of Thrones" fame also has his own set of superstitions when it comes to air travel, due to a fear he developed during adulthood. "I am [a nervous flier]. I've gotten worse, actually. I used to love it," he told Condé Nast Traveler. "Each time I fly, it feels more unnatural. I get more jittery ... It's bizarre."
To counteract his fear, Harrington has developed a ritual. "Every time I get on a plane, I have to touch the outside of the plane three times before I get in," he admitted. But giving an aircraft a tap before boarding is just one of the ways Harrington soothes his mind while flying. The actor revealed he also carries a lucky charm with him at all times. "I've got a lucky pen — it's one I've had since I was a kid, and I carry it everywhere," he explained. "I haven't lost it yet, I've lost everything else."
Megan Fox
After developing a fear of flying in her 20s, Megan Fox found a unique way of coping: listening to Britney Spears. "All of a sudden, I got really afraid to get on airplanes. I had to come up with a way to deal with it because I didn't want to have panic attacks every time I got on a plane," she once said (via Daily Mail). "I know for a fact it's not in my destiny to die listening to a Britney Spears album," she continued. "So, I always put that on in my headphones when I'm flying because I know it won't crash if I've got Britney on."
In another interview with Kelly Clarkson (via Glamour), Fox elaborated on her Spears theory. "There was a point where I was working in New York, and I also lived in L.A., so every four days I was flying," she explained. "I was like, 'I'm kind of pushing the statistics now,' because I'm flying so often. That's where the fear came from. It's like, [if] you fly twice a year, you're good, but not if you're flying twice a week. ... Even if you hit turbulence and you're like, 'I don't like how this feels,' I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn't gonna die to," Fox continued. "For me, that was Britney Spears, like, the archives, the 'Oops' album."
Kim Kardashian
Joining the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kit Harrington, and Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian revealed that she (and members of her very famous family) also have a preflight ritual. "I can be superstitious at times," she told CR Fashion Book (via People) in 2018. "Like before going on an airplane. My family and I always step onto the plane with the right foot first."
As well as planes, Kardashian has a superstition when it comes to ambulances. "Another superstition is that whenever we hear an ambulance, we always touch our hair," she said of how she and the other Kardashians and Jenners react to seeing these emergency vehicles. "I also say a prayer that the person will be okay. I'm big on prayer and superstition together."
Prayers aside, Kardashian wards off bad luck in other ways, too. She has frequently been photographed wearing an "evil eye" talisman. The cobalt blue charm — which you might have seen hanging in gift shops in tourist hot spots like Greece and Turkey — is believed to ward off negative energy and malicious gazes, and its origins can be traced back through the centuries.
Serena Williams
While it might seem that a fear of flying is one of the main reasons celebrities develop superstitions, tennis legend Serena Williams is evidence of the contrary. She is understood to have a string of pregame rituals, which is perhaps why she is one of the most decorated tennis players in the world, with numerous Grand Slam successes and thousands of trophies.
Speaking to The Standard, Williams revealed that, ahead of each game, she always ties her shoelaces in the same way, uses the same shower, and bounces the ball five times before the first serve and twice before the second. "I have too many superstitious rituals, and it's annoying. It's like I have to do it, and if I don't, then I'll lose," she said.
"And I'm not losing because I didn't play well, I lost because I didn't tie my shoe the right way," Williams went on. "[I]t's totally ridiculous because I have to use the same shower, I have to use the same sandals, I have to travel with the same bags." Sounds ... exhausting, to be honest!
Stephen King
Legendary author Stephen King doesn't just write within the theme of horror, he lives by it, too. In fact, in 1984, King wrote an entire article for The New York Times about living with triskaidekaphobia, which is a fear of the number 13. Superfans of the TV show "Friends" might be familiar with the idea of triskaidekaphobia, which was a question on the made-up game show, "Bamboozled," in Season 8, Episode 20.
In his NYT article, King traced the history of triskaidekaphobia back to Norse mythology. "Twelve of the gods were invited to a dinner party in Valhalla. No one wanted Loki because he was a notorious troublemaker," he explained. "But Loki, the tale says, discovered what was up and crashed the party. There was a fight, and Baldur, the most popular god in the pantheon, was killed."
King went on to explain that his fear of the number 13 has forced him to create behaviors that he calls "neurotic." These include how he uses matches, how he reads a book, and even the way he moves about his own home. "I am speaking with total, if slightly shamefaced, honesty now — I always take the last two steps on my back stairs as one, making 13 into 12," he confessed. "When I am reading, I will not stop on page 94, page 193, page 382, et al. [because] the digits of these numbers add up to 13."
Tiger Woods
Ever wonder why Tiger Woods often wears red while playing golf? It's no coincidence. Like tennis pro Serena Williams, Woods has developed a ritual of wearing red while playing golf, which he believes is the key to his success.
"I've worn red ever since my college days, basically, or junior golf days," he said (via The Guardian). "I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school [Stanford] that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out ... I continued it."
"I've had a few wins wearing red. And it's not going to change." Woods — who has won 15 major championships and has 82 PGA Tour victories — continued. Speaking further on his ritual of wearing red, Woods told Discovery's GOLFTV (per Golf Digest) that he also always carries three tees in his right pocket, keeps his yardage book in his back right pocket, and has a Chapstick in his front left pocket at all times. Look, you can never be too superstitious when it comes to dry lips. Right?