Pegi Morton Was More Than Just Neil Young's Ex-Wife: All Of Her Amazing Accomplishments

Neil Young's union with Pegi Morton lasted 36 years. Sadly, Morton died in 2019. Young's late ex-wife left a legacy of amazing accomplishments, some in collaboration with her then-husband. After they helped found The Bridge School to support students with special needs, the couple relied on rock concerts as their main source of philanthropy. In 1986, Morton got the ball rolling, suggesting that Bruce Springsteen be one of their early headliners.

Like her husband, Morton was a musician and songwriter, but her love of creating music predated their romance. Although she didn't start releasing her own albums until 2007, she began working with her husband as a backup singer 24 years earlier. Morton approached their bond with love and humor. "He's an interesting character," she explained to Songfacts in 2010. "We're challenged by each other ... a little space is always good. You can't live in each other's back pocket all the time."

During the early days of their relationship, the couple enjoyed playing songs for each other at home. Despite this long musical history, Morton was aware that her marriage sometimes gave her a leg up professionally. "Because of who I am and who I'm married to, I've had enormous opportunities to do things that another musician — especially a woman of my age, coming out of the blue — would not normally have," Morton explained to Rock and Roll Globe.