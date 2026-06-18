Pattie Boyd's Relationship History Is A Who's Who Of Music Icons
Pattie Boyd could never have imagined that she would end up being part of one of pop culture's most shocking love triangles when she showed up on the set of "A Hard Day's Night" in 1964. At just 19, Boyd was cast as a schoolgirl and found herself sitting next to George Harrison during lunch. The famous Beatle asked the young model out, but she initially turned him down. Days later, when she realized what she had done, Boyd accepted Harrison's request, kicking off a decade-long romance that would only be part of Boyd's iconic romances.
Harrison and Boyd's marriage seemed to be a perfect match. The former Beatle wrote several songs about Boyd, including the classic Beatles tune "Something." However, things were not as happy as they seemed from the outside. The same year that the couple met, Harrison befriended legendary guitarist Eric Clapton. It was through that friendship that Clapton got to know — and fall in love with — Boyd. Clapton didn't keep his feelings to himself, writing to Boyd in 1970, calling her Layla and asking, per the Guardian, "What I wish to ask you is if you still love your husband, or if you have another lover? All these questions are very impertinent, I know, but if there is still a feeling in your heart for me... you must let me know!" When Clapton invited Boyd to his home to play his song "Layla," which he had written for her to profess his love, she rejected him, but this wouldn't be the end of their relationship.
Pattie Boyd left George Harrison for Eric Clapton, but not before an affair with a Rolling Stone
In 1973, George Harrison began an affair with Krissy Wood, the wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. To get back at them, Ronnie and Patti Boyd had their own fling. A year later, Harrison slept with Maureen Starkey, the wife of his former bandmate Ringo Starr. Boyd left him and entered a relationship with Eric Clapton, which Harrison was, shockingly, okay with. As Boyd explained to People, when she told Harrison she was now with his best friend, he responded, "Well, I'm glad you're going off with Eric instead of some idiot." The three even spent that Christmas together, and Harrison, along with former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, sang at Boyd and Clapton's wedding in 1979.
Her relationship with Clapton didn't work out as planned either. Clapton's struggles with alcohol and drugs, and his abuse of Boyd, contributed to the relationship's downfall. It all came crashing down in 1987 when Clapton had an affair with Italian actress Lory Del Santo, resulting in a son. Done with rock stars, Boyd met Rod Weston in 1991, and the two married in 2015. Boyd's life looks quite different now, but if she ever wants to remember her time with Harrison, Clapton, or Wood, she can just tune in to a classic rock station. There's a good chance one of the many songs they wrote about her will be playing.