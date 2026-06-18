Pattie Boyd's Relationship History Is A Who's Who Of Music Icons

Pattie Boyd could never have imagined that she would end up being part of one of pop culture's most shocking love triangles when she showed up on the set of "A Hard Day's Night" in 1964. At just 19, Boyd was cast as a schoolgirl and found herself sitting next to George Harrison during lunch. The famous Beatle asked the young model out, but she initially turned him down. Days later, when she realized what she had done, Boyd accepted Harrison's request, kicking off a decade-long romance that would only be part of Boyd's iconic romances.

Harrison and Boyd's marriage seemed to be a perfect match. The former Beatle wrote several songs about Boyd, including the classic Beatles tune "Something." However, things were not as happy as they seemed from the outside. The same year that the couple met, Harrison befriended legendary guitarist Eric Clapton. It was through that friendship that Clapton got to know — and fall in love with — Boyd. Clapton didn't keep his feelings to himself, writing to Boyd in 1970, calling her Layla and asking, per the Guardian, "What I wish to ask you is if you still love your husband, or if you have another lover? All these questions are very impertinent, I know, but if there is still a feeling in your heart for me... you must let me know!" When Clapton invited Boyd to his home to play his song "Layla," which he had written for her to profess his love, she rejected him, but this wouldn't be the end of their relationship.