Why Didn't Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille Return For The Marshals Spinoff?

In "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes' character, Kayce Dutton, was married to Native American college instructor Monica Dutton, played by Kelsey Asbille. But if you look for familiar faces in the cast of the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals," Asbille isn't one of them. It sounds like the timing and schedules just didn't work out for her to be on the show, but her absence helped inform what "Marshals" would become.

Showrunner and executive producer Spencer Hudnut revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2026 that he was told that Asbille wouldn't be available while he, Sheridan, and others were brainstorming what a spinoff about Kayce might look like. Before learning this, they'd already decided that something significant would have to happen to Kayce to justify making a show about him since his ending on "Yellowstone" was a happy one.

Finding out that Asbille wasn't available "cleared up what that thing was for Kayce," Hudnut told The Hollywood Reporter. "It wasn't like Luke and I were sitting there saying, 'We should kill Monica.' It was more like, 'If she's not available for this, then what's the best way to move on from that character in the least exploitive way?'" The showrunners decided to write Monica off "Marshals" by having her die from cancer linked to toxic chemical exposure from the Broken Rock Reservation.