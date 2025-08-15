Inside Kelsey Asbille & Luke Grimes' Real Life Relationship Outside Of Yellowstone

On the hit contemporary Western drama series "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille are two halves of one of the show's most dramatic and complex love stories. Grimes stars as Kayce Dutton, while Asbille — who may look familiar to many "One Tree Hill" fans out there — plays his strong-willed and determined wife, Monica Dutton.

While the fictional Kayce and Monica have faced numerous trials in their marriage and in their roles as parents to son Tate (Brecken Merrill), Grimes and Asbille have formed a strong bond in real life. Working side-by-side since the show's very first episode, the actors have had to forge some powerful behind-the-scenes connections to make their on-screen marriage really feel lived in and honest. Speaking with Looper in December 2022, Asbille explained that, "There's so much trust and comfort there," when it comes to working with Grimes, and that they've formed "a wonderful partnership" over the years.

"I feel like we don't have to try to keep it light, and that's been great," Grimes said in the same interview. Grimes was seemingly suggesting that he and Asbille have managed to avoid the on-set scandals that have popped up from time to time on "Yellowstone," including the controversy surrounding Kevin Costner's exit and the occasional legal battles between co-star Cole Hauser and series creator Tyler Sheridan, to name a few. "Neither one of us take ourselves very seriously," Grimes added, "although we take our work really seriously."