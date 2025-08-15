Inside Kelsey Asbille & Luke Grimes' Real Life Relationship Outside Of Yellowstone
On the hit contemporary Western drama series "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille are two halves of one of the show's most dramatic and complex love stories. Grimes stars as Kayce Dutton, while Asbille — who may look familiar to many "One Tree Hill" fans out there — plays his strong-willed and determined wife, Monica Dutton.
While the fictional Kayce and Monica have faced numerous trials in their marriage and in their roles as parents to son Tate (Brecken Merrill), Grimes and Asbille have formed a strong bond in real life. Working side-by-side since the show's very first episode, the actors have had to forge some powerful behind-the-scenes connections to make their on-screen marriage really feel lived in and honest. Speaking with Looper in December 2022, Asbille explained that, "There's so much trust and comfort there," when it comes to working with Grimes, and that they've formed "a wonderful partnership" over the years.
"I feel like we don't have to try to keep it light, and that's been great," Grimes said in the same interview. Grimes was seemingly suggesting that he and Asbille have managed to avoid the on-set scandals that have popped up from time to time on "Yellowstone," including the controversy surrounding Kevin Costner's exit and the occasional legal battles between co-star Cole Hauser and series creator Tyler Sheridan, to name a few. "Neither one of us take ourselves very seriously," Grimes added, "although we take our work really seriously."
Being on Yellowstone has transformed Kelsey Asbille & Luke Grimes' lives forever
There's no doubt that Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille are leading a truly glamorous life these days, and they largely have "Yellowstone" to thank for it. "It's changed my life in every way possible," Grimes told UPI in December 2024. "I've never been a part of something that's been so big, so successful ... I'm in a completely different place because of this job." That isn't an understatement. Since "Yellowstone" premiered in 2018, Grimes has gotten married, moved into a beautiful, rural home in Missoula, Montana, and became a dad for the first time in 2024.
His time on "Yellowstone" has also given him something else — a lifelong bond with the woman he shares the screen with. As Grimes explained, "I feel like I've got friends for life from this job." This was evident with just how excited Grimes and Asbille were to get back to filming after a long break between the fourth and fifth seasons of the show. Grimes spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 ACM Awards, and opened up about wanted to get back to set after seeing Asbille at the event. "We haven't shot, I think, in like 18 months now. So I really miss everyone," Grimes reflected at the time. "It's good to see her tonight." It seems that the chemistry they share on screen certainly extends into their real-life friendship as well.
