Stevie Nicks Doesn't Like Performing This Deeply Emotional Song. Here's Why

Amidst her emotionally charged music catalogue, there is one song that Fleetwood Mac songstress Stevie Nicks refuses to perform: "Mabel Normand," named after the 1920s movie star. Interestingly, this isn't because of the sentimental space the track occupies in her heart. It's actually because this deeply personal song is simply too difficult to sing. According to Nicks, "If you take a breath, you get off the beat. You're one word too late, you can never get back on, and you're dead in the water," she explained to Q (via Far Out).

For Stevie Nicks, it would surely be especially upsetting to botch "Mabel Normand." Like Nicks, Normand dealt with cocaine addiction. In a 2014 interview with Billboard, Nicks related her struggle with addiction to Mabel Normand's, "I just got addicted to coke, and that was a very bad drug for me. It was obviously a very bad drug for Mabel, too."