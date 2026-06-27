What Top Gun's Kelly McGillis Has Been Doing Since The Peak Of Her Fame In The '80s

It's hard to believe that 40 years have passed since the original "Top Gun" blockbuster debuted in theaters. The film even managed to bump itself into the top 50 longest-running film franchises following the 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." Considering the gap between films, it's natural that some actors wouldn't be available to reprise their roles. However, when you're front and center on the original movie poster like actress Kelly McGillis, fans may question your glaring absence.

After making waves in her 1985 film "Witness" alongside Harrison Ford, being cast as Tom Cruise's love interest for the fighter-jet action flick marked a rapid start to her career. Despite her trajectory for superstardom, McGillis retreated from the public eye in the early '90s. She moved to Key West, Florida, to open "Kelly's Caribbean" restaurant with her second husband, Fred Tillman, in 1993. In an interview with the Associated Press that same year, McGillis explained her hands-on hospitality management as "I feel it's my responsibility. It has my name on it, and I care a great deal about what goes on."

Unfortunately, McGillis experienced a litany of tragic life moments before, during, and after the move to Florida. With the heavy responsibility of repairing the relationship with her two daughters as well as herself, a Hollywood lifestyle just wasn't a good fit. However, with her love for acting and theater still intact, she used her brush with stardom to influence the rest of her career.