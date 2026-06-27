Pattie Boyd Once Revealed Her Jealous Side When Another Woman Was 'Chatting Up' Her Husband
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Pattie Boyd's marriages to world-famous rockers have likely made many people feel envious. Boyd's role as a supporting member of the cast of "A Hard Day's Night" catalyzed her romance and eventual marriage to George Harrison in 1966. Unfortunately, although their love story began like something out of a fairytale, things got complicated. Weirdly, Harrison was sometimes jealous of Boyd's modeling career success. To make matters worse, a few years into their marriage, Eric Clapton, Harrison's friend and fellow musician, began vying for Boyd's affections via imploring letters.
Over time, Clapton became increasingly less discreet about his intentions. While Boyd wasn't interested at first, she changed her mind, marrying Clapton two years after she and Harrison divorced. "George and I had many problems in our relationship," Boyd informed The New York Times in 2007. "He frequently simply wasn't there for me, and there were other women."
During her second marriage, Boyd remained acutely aware of other women's potential interest. In one instance, feelings of jealousy overwhelmed her. "I remember once somebody was chatting up Eric, and I was so furious I threw a vodka and tonic at her," Boyd confided to Chris O'Dell on the podcast Miss O'Dell: Abbey Road to Tulsa Time. "She was coming onto Eric, and it was just really p***ing me off." Sadly, just like in her first marriage, Boyd experienced infidelity with Clapton. Although the exact timeline of affairs in relation to this drink incident is unclear, Boyd's relationship experiences could have been the reason for her visceral reaction.
Boyd's marriages were psychologically turbulent
During her marriage to George Harrison, Pattie Boyd was on the receiving end of less-than-stellar behavior from other women. At the height of Beatle-mania, she had to have a security detail at her husband's concerts, since fans were not happy to see her. "These girls chased me into an alley, kicking me and pulling my hair," Boyd recalled to People in 2022. "A few were very upset because they thought George was for them."
Her relationship with Eric Clapton didn't come with the same level of intense fandom. Instead, Boyd's most distressing experiences occurred privately. Boyd was dealing with infertility when she discovered Clapton's infidelity. "This woman had slept with my husband once or twice and was carrying his child. I thought my heart was about to disintegrate," Boyd explained to The Argus in 2007. Sadly, this situation also happened with a different woman. However, the couple's marriage was already over, and Boyd was able to weather the news with dark humor.
Despite all the heartbreak, Boyd proved she's remarkably resilient. She explored her own creativity through her photography and chronicled her famous romances in the memoir, "Wonderful Tonight," which she co-authored with Penny Junor. Boyd's relationships with her music icon exes also evolved over time. She and Harrison were able to mend their bond and develop a lasting friendship. In 2026, Boyd, who still looks stunning at age 82, watched Clapton perform songs he wrote for her decades earlier.