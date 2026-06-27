Pattie Boyd Once Revealed Her Jealous Side When Another Woman Was 'Chatting Up' Her Husband

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pattie Boyd's marriages to world-famous rockers have likely made many people feel envious. Boyd's role as a supporting member of the cast of "A Hard Day's Night" catalyzed her romance and eventual marriage to George Harrison in 1966. Unfortunately, although their love story began like something out of a fairytale, things got complicated. Weirdly, Harrison was sometimes jealous of Boyd's modeling career success. To make matters worse, a few years into their marriage, Eric Clapton, Harrison's friend and fellow musician, began vying for Boyd's affections via imploring letters.

Over time, Clapton became increasingly less discreet about his intentions. While Boyd wasn't interested at first, she changed her mind, marrying Clapton two years after she and Harrison divorced. "George and I had many problems in our relationship," Boyd informed The New York Times in 2007. "He frequently simply wasn't there for me, and there were other women."

During her second marriage, Boyd remained acutely aware of other women's potential interest. In one instance, feelings of jealousy overwhelmed her. "I remember once somebody was chatting up Eric, and I was so furious I threw a vodka and tonic at her," Boyd confided to Chris O'Dell on the podcast Miss O'Dell: Abbey Road to Tulsa Time. "She was coming onto Eric, and it was just really p***ing me off." Sadly, just like in her first marriage, Boyd experienced infidelity with Clapton. Although the exact timeline of affairs in relation to this drink incident is unclear, Boyd's relationship experiences could have been the reason for her visceral reaction.