The Iconic Role Melissa Joan Hart Was Supposed To Play In The '00s (& Why She Didn't Get It)

Though she ended up losing the role of Cindy Campbell to Anna Faris, there was a point where Melissa Joan Hart was still going to appear in the first "Scary Movie" — albeit in a much smaller capacity. Unfortunately, she ended up being fired from the movie altogether for a frankly bizarre reason. While speaking with Betches, in 2025, the former child star recalled that she had been tapped to be in the opening sequence of the 2000 parody as Drew Decker, a spoof of Drew Barrymore's Casey Becker from the iconic opening of the original "Scream." According to Hart, she made it as far as a costume fitting, only to be abruptly let go from the movie after being told her breasts weren't big enough for the part.

As a result, the role of Drew ended up going to Carmen Electra instead. Of course, given how deliberately salacious Drew Decker's "Scary Movie" scene is, it might be just as well that Hart wasn't involved, since it probably would have got her in trouble with her bosses over at Nickelodeon. In fact, Hart also discussed in her Betches interview how the day she was fired from "Scary Movie," in the fall of 1999, was the very same day ABC attempted to ax her from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" over her — by the standards of the time, at least — scandalous Maxim cover shoot.

Archie Comics reportedly pushed the network to fire their lead actor, as well as threatening to sue her on the grounds that the photoshoot violated the clause in Hart's contract about not sexualizing the character of Sabrina Spellman. However, the argument obviously didn't hold up, and she stayed on the show through its conclusion in 2003 (though it did end up moving from ABC to The WB).