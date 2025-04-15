Why Melissa Joan Hart Never Had A Second Date With This Famous Rock Star

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melissa Joan Hart and Mark Hoppus are undeniable '90s icons, Hart as the star of "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and Hoppus as the bassist and vocalist for Blink-182. But even card-carrying '90s kids may be surprised to learn that the two were actually very briefly romantically linked after meeting at the Teen Choice Awards in 1999. However, once you learn the details of their apparently disastrous first date, it's not hard to see why Hart and the famous rock star never had a second.

Hoppus recounts his only date with Hart in an excerpt from his memoir, "Fahrenheit-182," published by Entertainment Weekly. In his book, Hoppus describes the encounter as "awful," saying that while he liked Hart well enough, he quickly realized they had nothing in common. "Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else. ... And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music," he writes, adding, "We just weren't a great match. It was tough."

According to Hoppus, Hart invited him back to her Los Angeles home after dinner. The Blink-182 rocker had been in town to shoot a music video, and ended up using that as an excuse to cut the night short. "I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the [hot] tub. I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel," the rocker's book reads.