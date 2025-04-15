Why Melissa Joan Hart Never Had A Second Date With This Famous Rock Star
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Melissa Joan Hart and Mark Hoppus are undeniable '90s icons, Hart as the star of "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and Hoppus as the bassist and vocalist for Blink-182. But even card-carrying '90s kids may be surprised to learn that the two were actually very briefly romantically linked after meeting at the Teen Choice Awards in 1999. However, once you learn the details of their apparently disastrous first date, it's not hard to see why Hart and the famous rock star never had a second.
Hoppus recounts his only date with Hart in an excerpt from his memoir, "Fahrenheit-182," published by Entertainment Weekly. In his book, Hoppus describes the encounter as "awful," saying that while he liked Hart well enough, he quickly realized they had nothing in common. "Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else. ... And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music," he writes, adding, "We just weren't a great match. It was tough."
According to Hoppus, Hart invited him back to her Los Angeles home after dinner. The Blink-182 rocker had been in town to shoot a music video, and ended up using that as an excuse to cut the night short. "I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the [hot] tub. I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel," the rocker's book reads.
Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart were both married shortly after their awful date
While his date with Melissa Joan Hart was bust, that fateful night in the late '90s actually proved quite significant for Mark Hoppus' love life. In his memoir, the bassist recalls that after returning to his hotel room, he stayed up all night talking on the phone with fashion designer Skye Everly, who worked as a talent executive for MTV at the time. "We talked about everything," Hoppus writes. "We talked about where we grew up and what our families were like. We talked about our careers. We talked about our favorite albums. She liked more pop stuff and wasn't familiar with the underground punk bands that I named. She liked rock music generally, though, and that was close enough for me."
Hoppus and Everly married in 2000, and welcomed their son Jack into the world two years later. The pair celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in December 2024, having overcome their own personal tragedy in the form of Hoppus' 2021 cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, although things obviously didn't work out between her and Hoppus, Hart did coincidentally end up marrying a rock musician named Mark. In 2003, the actress wed Course of Nature rhythm guitarist Mark Wilkerson, who had guest-starred as himself on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" the year prior. Hart and Wilkerson have three sons who are growing up fast, having been born in 2006, 2008, and 2012, respectively. The actress and guitarist themselves celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in July 2024.