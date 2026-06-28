How Daniel Craig Makes Sure His Kids Aren't Spoiled With 'Great Sums' Of His Money

It hardly seems like a stretch to assume that Daniel Craig lives a rather lavish life. He's one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, having played legendary secret agent James Bond across five films. In fact, that high-profile gig even led to Craig and wife Rachel Weisz rubbing elbows with literal royalty on several occasions. Of course, when you have access to that kind of wealth and luxury and find yourself raising children, it can be difficult. Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda used one simple rule to stop her daughters from being spoiled. Similarly, the "Knives Out" star has his own clever method to ensure his children don't get big heads as a result of his considerable wealth. Simply put, Daniel Craig won't leave any money to his children when he passes away.

The beloved British actor opened up about his beliefs regarding wealth during a 2021 interview with Candis magazine. "Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" Craig wondered aloud rhetorically (via Business Insider). "I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it too." As such, as far as his three kids are concerned, the "Layer Cake" star remarked, "I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

The former James Bond's comments regarding his financial plans actually drew a hugely positive response at the time, with The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson enthusiastically praising Craig for "being a Dolly Parton, who gives millions of books to children and funds scientific research, rather than a Jeff Bezos, who builds himself a big old rocket and whizzes around in space."