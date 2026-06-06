Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Used One Simple Rule To Stop Her Daughters From Being Spoiled
Melinda French Gates has undergone a stunning transformation since her quiet early years in Texas. Urged by her parents to consider a career in computer science — a rarity for women in the '80s — Melinda went down a path that would lead her to marry one of the richest men in the world. Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021 after 27 years; Bill admitted to the "Today" show at the time, "I don't think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that." Melinda left the Gates Foundation in 2024, and now focuses on her own organization, Pivotal, which works "to accelerate the pace of social progress for women and young people in the U.S. and around the world."
The Gates have three adult children together: daughters Jenn and Phoebe and son Rory, all of whom are building successful lives on their own. While it might seem like a mother's dream to give her children a life of luxury, Melinda was all too aware of what might happen if she indulged their every wish. In a 2026 interview with Inc., the philanthropist explained how she kept her family grounded.
"I had this phrase in the house, 'Just because we can doesn't mean we should,'" she told the outlet. "My oldest daughter in particular, I remember there was a purse she saw in a store window she had to have when we went by. She said, 'But you can buy it for me.' Of course I could buy it. But I said, 'If I did, what would that be saying to the other girls in your middle school? Wouldn't it separate you?'"
The Gates daughters are following their mom's example
Aging like fine wine since her split from husband Bill, Melinda French Gates is proud of having raised her children to be both accomplished and not as spoiled by privilege as some nepo babies. Her goal, she told Inc., was to help them become individuals who "lived out who they were and they figured out who they were and what values they had and what career they wanted to have."
Melinda can be proud of reaching that goal. Son Rory Gates is a Ph.D. candidate at the Institute in World Politics in Washington, D.C. Having moved beyond wanting designer purses, Dr. Jennifer ("Jenn") Gates Nasser is a pediatrician in residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Married to equestrian Nayel Nasser, Jenn was also the first to make Melinda a grandmother; Jenn has two young daughters, Laila and Mia. On Mother's Day 2026, she posted a tribute to her mom, writing, "Three kids. Two grandkids. Endless patience and generosity..."
The youngest of the clan, Phoebe Adele Gates, was born in 2002. She inherited both her parents' entrepreneurial spirit and their practical approach to money. In 2025, she and her former college roommate, Sophia Kiannis, created Phia, a platform that points online shoppers to the best bargains on new and resold items. They also co-host the podcast "The Burnouts." Phoebe is grateful for the lessons her inspiring mother taught her. On Melinda's birthday in 2024, Phoebe posted a heartwarming tribute on Instagram: "Mom, you taught me first and most about love. You inspire me forever, and always, and now the whole world." For a mother, that's the kind of reward that goes far beyond money.