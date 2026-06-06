Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Used One Simple Rule To Stop Her Daughters From Being Spoiled

Melinda French Gates has undergone a stunning transformation since her quiet early years in Texas. Urged by her parents to consider a career in computer science — a rarity for women in the '80s — Melinda went down a path that would lead her to marry one of the richest men in the world. Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021 after 27 years; Bill admitted to the "Today" show at the time, "I don't think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that." Melinda left the Gates Foundation in 2024, and now focuses on her own organization, Pivotal, which works "to accelerate the pace of social progress for women and young people in the U.S. and around the world."

The Gates have three adult children together: daughters Jenn and Phoebe and son Rory, all of whom are building successful lives on their own. While it might seem like a mother's dream to give her children a life of luxury, Melinda was all too aware of what might happen if she indulged their every wish. In a 2026 interview with Inc., the philanthropist explained how she kept her family grounded.

"I had this phrase in the house, 'Just because we can doesn't mean we should,'" she told the outlet. "My oldest daughter in particular, I remember there was a purse she saw in a store window she had to have when we went by. She said, 'But you can buy it for me.' Of course I could buy it. But I said, 'If I did, what would that be saying to the other girls in your middle school? Wouldn't it separate you?'"