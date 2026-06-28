Danielle Fishel's Short Hair Transformation For Boy Meets World Was A Big Deal For Her
No matter how many years pass, Danielle Fishel will always be Topanga Lawrence in our minds. Topanga with the great hair, that is. There were plenty of things only adults noticed in "Boy Meets World," and one of them was recognizing the logistics that had to be figured out behind the scenes before Fishel performed that famous haircut. Having to do it in real time in front of an audience took some planning, but aside from that, it was a big moment for the young actor, who discussed it in detail during a May 2025 episode of her "Pod Meets World" podcast alongside co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle.
First and foremost, those who assumed that Fishel was cutting hair off a wig were sorely mistaken. She was hacking away at her own locks, and it was her first grown-up haircut to boot. The former child star is the reason the iconic scene exists in the first place too, with Fishel having told the show's executive producer, Michael Jacobs, that she wanted to make a change to her hair. He was hesitant, only conceding on one condition — Jacobs wanted to write it into the show. "I had really wanted to cut my hair. I had only had one haircut in my entire life and it was when I was 2. I had hair down to my butt from the time I was 2," Fishel recalled. "I never had another haircut until that time I cut my hair on TV."
Danielle Fishel still can't believe ET was there to watch her iconic haircut scene on 'Boy Meets World' in 1995. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Ow5ZMKqCvD
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 15, 2026
During a June 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed she kept a memento. "I still have that chunk of hair," Fishel admitted. "It's in a Ziploc baggie that says 'Danielle's first haircut.'" She also distributed some to the people in the audience that day.
Danielle Fishel released her own haircare line in 2019
In 2025, Danielle Fishel's "Boy Meets World" locks made a comeback in the pop culture sphere, with the term "Topanga hair" trending on TikTok as netizens tried to replicate the actor's iconic bouncy mane from the beloved show. Fishel might have tried to escape her "Boy Meets World" fame after the series ended, but she hasn't exactly been successful in that venture. During a 2019 chat with Today, the former child star acknowledged that, even though folks were obsessed with her gorgeous hair, she was never really as preoccupied with it (except when she really wanted to cut it, of course).
But all that changed after Danielle Fishel's two kids, Adler and Keaton, were born. She gradually became more aware of her health and, in turn, the products she uses, so the nineties star launched her own cruelty-free and vegan haircare brand, Free by Danielle Fishel. The "Boy Meets World" alum pointed out that it was only after she did the famous haircut onscreen that Fishel realized how much fans loved her long locks. "People started telling me that they were bringing pictures of me from magazines and asking their stylist for that haircut. I had never heard of that before," she shared.
Fishel has worn her hair the same for years, having resisted the wild urge to opt for a bob every now and then. Her onscreen chop wasn't that clean-cut either. In a 2014 appearance on "Today," the actor clarified that the famous scene wasn't shot in one day. "My hair was actually cut in jagged escalator steps," she explained. "I had to go home that night and go out to dinner with my family with escalator, jagged hair until the next day when it was cut."