Danielle Fishel's Short Hair Transformation For Boy Meets World Was A Big Deal For Her

No matter how many years pass, Danielle Fishel will always be Topanga Lawrence in our minds. Topanga with the great hair, that is. There were plenty of things only adults noticed in "Boy Meets World," and one of them was recognizing the logistics that had to be figured out behind the scenes before Fishel performed that famous haircut. Having to do it in real time in front of an audience took some planning, but aside from that, it was a big moment for the young actor, who discussed it in detail during a May 2025 episode of her "Pod Meets World" podcast alongside co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

First and foremost, those who assumed that Fishel was cutting hair off a wig were sorely mistaken. She was hacking away at her own locks, and it was her first grown-up haircut to boot. The former child star is the reason the iconic scene exists in the first place too, with Fishel having told the show's executive producer, Michael Jacobs, that she wanted to make a change to her hair. He was hesitant, only conceding on one condition — Jacobs wanted to write it into the show. "I had really wanted to cut my hair. I had only had one haircut in my entire life and it was when I was 2. I had hair down to my butt from the time I was 2," Fishel recalled. "I never had another haircut until that time I cut my hair on TV."

Danielle Fishel still can't believe ET was there to watch her iconic haircut scene on 'Boy Meets World' in 1995. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Ow5ZMKqCvD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 15, 2026

During a June 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed she kept a memento. "I still have that chunk of hair," Fishel admitted. "It's in a Ziploc baggie that says 'Danielle's first haircut.'" She also distributed some to the people in the audience that day.