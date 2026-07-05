8 Times Kate Middleton Made Styling Mid-Length Hair Look Totally Effortless

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is not known for her short hair. In fact, the opposite is true. Kate Middleton usually has long and luscious brunette hair, often styled in voluminous curls that are royally beautiful. Over the years, however, Kate has had some dramatic hair transformations and even dabbled in a shorter haircut or two. And when she does, she makes styling it seem totally effortless!

In 2017, Kate cut her hair shorter for a special reason: to make a wig for a kid with cancer. She reportedly secretly donated 7 inches of her hair to the U.K. cancer charity, The Little Princess Trust. Helen Creese, a spokesperson for the charity, told People, "It's lovely to think that somebody, somewhere — probably more than one person — has received a wig containing Princess Kate's hair. It's a really lovely thought ... plus it's gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!"

Celebrity hairstylist Melissa Timperley described why Kate's bob looked so great on her in a February 2026 interview with Hello! Magazine. "The length is practical, but the finish is elevated, glossy, healthy, and styled with movement rather than being overly layered or cropped for convenience," Timperley said. Because of this, Kate's shorter hair still looks "luxurious, modern, and full of personality," plus it's always styled perfectly, no matter what she's doing. It just proves that even when Kate switches up her signature hairstyle, she is still beautiful.