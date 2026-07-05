8 Times Kate Middleton Made Styling Mid-Length Hair Look Totally Effortless
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is not known for her short hair. In fact, the opposite is true. Kate Middleton usually has long and luscious brunette hair, often styled in voluminous curls that are royally beautiful. Over the years, however, Kate has had some dramatic hair transformations and even dabbled in a shorter haircut or two. And when she does, she makes styling it seem totally effortless!
In 2017, Kate cut her hair shorter for a special reason: to make a wig for a kid with cancer. She reportedly secretly donated 7 inches of her hair to the U.K. cancer charity, The Little Princess Trust. Helen Creese, a spokesperson for the charity, told People, "It's lovely to think that somebody, somewhere — probably more than one person — has received a wig containing Princess Kate's hair. It's a really lovely thought ... plus it's gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!"
Celebrity hairstylist Melissa Timperley described why Kate's bob looked so great on her in a February 2026 interview with Hello! Magazine. "The length is practical, but the finish is elevated, glossy, healthy, and styled with movement rather than being overly layered or cropped for convenience," Timperley said. Because of this, Kate's shorter hair still looks "luxurious, modern, and full of personality," plus it's always styled perfectly, no matter what she's doing. It just proves that even when Kate switches up her signature hairstyle, she is still beautiful.
Kate rocks shorter hair while handling mom duties
Hair that stays in place while wrangling the kids? Now that's impressive! Kate Middleton took a moment to check in with daughter, Princess Charlotte, before flying out of Hamburg airport in this photo from July 2017. Her shorter hair looked flawless with its thick, shiny strands slightly curled at the ends. And just look at Charlotte's shiny blond hair in this picture — it's clear she inherited her mom's healthy locks.
The rain is no match for Kate Middleton's mid-length 'do
Not even a rainy day can stop Kate Middleton's hair from looking flawless. During a visit to the White Garden, dedicated to Diana, Princess of Wales, in August 2017, Kate held an umbrella as she walked in the rain. Her hair didn't get the memo about the weather, however, as it was still curled to perfection and looked beautiful. What a royal move to show up with fantastic hair even in the rain!
The flawless low-maintenance farm style
Visiting a farm doesn't require a glamorous fashion statement, which is why Kate Middleton wore her hair in a low-maintenance way in this photo taken at the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre in March 2020. Her pre-pandemic haircut was shorter and parted in the middle. It was mostly straight, but curled toward her face at the ends, looking casual and pretty. It looked great with her dark green utility jacket worn over a checkered shirt.
Kate's post row after-glow
Are you kidding? Even after rowing a boat as part of the race between Cambridge and Heidelberg in July 2017, Kate Middleton's hair was still perfect. That just proves her strands know how to follow a royal order (we can only assume she gave her curls a pep talk before this). Her long lob was curled and pretty, albeit a little windblown after the race, which only made her seem more naturally beautiful.
A wind-blown Wimbledon look
On a windy day at Wimbledon, Kate Middleton was able to wrangle her hair in stylishly messy waves. In this photo, taken during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2017, Kate looked put-together as always in a chic black-and-white polka-dot dress. Her shorter hair was curled, once again, although it blew all over her face thanks to the breeze. To help manage it, she used one hand to hold back her hair away from her eyes so she could still watch the match, making even the wind no match for her royal hair.
Kate's easy-breezy work style
Getting ready in the morning doesn't seem difficult for Kate Middleton, who stepped out for an official royal visit to the Action on Addiction Centre in December 2015 with stunning hair. Her shoulder-length cut and curtain bangs looked like they recently had a professional blowout. The easy-breezy hairstyle was full, bouncy, and looked professional for a day at work. If she woke up early to create this hairstyle, nobody would be able to tell.
A short, chic updo for Kate
Think you can't do an updo with shorter hair? Think again. Kate Middleton accomplished it during a visit to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in July 2017. Pictured here, she styled her mid-length hair in an updo secured under her ears, which added volume to her look. Her bangs were parted on the side and pulled back to complete the elegant style. With her dazzling diamond earrings and bright smile, she looked stunning here.
Kate Middleton was glowing with shorter hair when pregnant
Kate Middleton didn't let pregnancy stop her from looking gorgeous with shorter hair. When Kate was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, she looked pretty in a plum coat in a picture from the Magic Mums Christmas Party in December 2017. Her bump was cute, but her hair absolutely stole the show, with its vivacious bounce. It was starting to grow out and curled around her shoulders in a glamorous wave. She definitely had the pregnancy glow.