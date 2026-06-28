George Harrison Wasn't Interested In Reuniting With The Beatles Without This One Thing

It was in January 1969, during their now-famous rooftop concert, that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr performed live together as The Beatles for the final time. The band officially disbanded the following year, shortly before the release of their final album, "Let It Be." What's more, the (albeit unlikely) possibility of a full reunion was tragically shattered in 1980, when Lennon was murdered in New York City, joining the list of celebrities who passed away at the age of 40. Of course, that didn't mean the other three Beatles couldn't share the stage. While Starr was rather keen on that idea, Harrison, in particular, was a bit more apprehensive. Mind you, that's not to say he couldn't be convinced, but his one demand for such a reunion was apparently out of the question.

It's hardly a secret that Harrison, who died a rich man in 2001, was not the biggest fan of performing live, owing in part to the grueling tour schedule he and his bandmates endured during the height of Beatlemania. So, it's perfectly understandable why he wasn't exactly chomping at the bit to perform with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, a supergroup Starr originally founded in 1989. However, as Starr humorously recalled on an episode of "Conan" in 2012, Harrison was at least open to taking part in a partial Beatles reunion show — for the low, low price of all the profits.

As host Conan O'Brien alluded to, numerous legendary musicians have performed with Ringo's All-Starr Band over the years, from Stevie Nicks to Slash. Booking his old guitarist, though, proved to be near-impossible for the former Beatles drummer. "I used to invite George every time, and he'd say, 'You'd have to give me all the money,'" Starr laughed after doing his best Harrison impression.