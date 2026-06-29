Kelly McGillis Isn't The Only Star Who Wasn't Asked To Return For The Top Gun Sequel

In 2022, Tom Cruise reprised his iconic role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to the hit 1986 action-drama. "Maverick" also featured the return of the since dearly departed Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. That was about it as far as major returns go, with the bulk of the sequel's cast being made up of series newcomers like Glen Powell and Miles Teller. And while that certainly makes sense, given the film's central theme of generational conflict, one omission that felt particularly glaring was '80s icon Kelly McGillis as Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, given that the original ends with her and Maverick seemingly preparing to continue their swoon-worthy romance.

As it turns out, Charlie's onscreen return was never on the table. McGillis confirmed in 2019 that she wasn't even asked to come back for "Maverick" (not that the former actor was particularly offended). That said, McGillis actually wasn't the only original "Top Gun" star who didn't get so much as a phone call. During a 2022 interview with Business Insider, "Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski confirmed that in addition to McGillis' Charlie, Meg Ryan's Carole Bradshaw also wasn't considered for a big return in the "Top Gun" sequel. "Those weren't stories that we were throwing around," Kosinski clarified. In the original, Ryan plays Carole Bradshaw, wife of Anthony Edwards' ill-fated Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

Of course, the Bradshaws' legacy looms large over "Top Gun: Maverick," which co-stars Teller as Goose and Carole's son, Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw. Save for some archival footage from the original movie, however, Carole herself is nowhere to be seen. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Kosinski explained of his approach to the highly-anticipated sequel. "It was important to introduce some new characters."