What Happened To Ringo Starr's Two Sons?

Ringo Starr is the former drummer of the most famous band in the world — The Beatles. Aside from the band, he has three children whom you may not know about. After marrying Maureen Cox in 1965, Ringo had three children, Zak Starkey, Jason Starkey, and Lee Starkey. But that relationship ended in divorce in 1975, with the three children going to live with Cox.

The apple didn't fall far from the tree for the two Starkey brothers, as they also pursued a drumming career. Jason, the middle child, joined several small bands, including Empire of Sponge and his older brother's short-lived band, Musty Jack Sponge and the Exploding Nudists. Zak, the eldest child, had a more successful career, serving as the drummer of the Who for 29 years, and a tour drummer for Oasis.

Both brothers are married with children. Zak wed ​​Sarah Menikides in 1985 and their daughter, Tatia Jayne Starkey, was born that same year. They separated in 2006, though reports said Zak started dating his current wife, Sharna "Sshh" Liguz, in 2004. Liguz and Zak married in 2022, a year after their child, Luna Lee Lightnin, was born. Jason married Flora Evans, the co-founder of Superfine, in 2010 after years of dating. The couple shares four children, with the eldest born in 1999 and the youngest born in 2011.