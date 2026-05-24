Iconic Stars From The '60s Who Are Still Working Today

It's been more than 60 years since the Beatles' conquered America back in 1964. Yet Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are still rocking with the best of 'em, despite their advanced ages (McCartney celebrated his 83rd birthday in June 2025, while Starr turned 85 that July).

In 2026, both Starr and McCartney released new albums — McCartney's "The Boys of Dungeon Lane," and Starr's Nashville-themed country record "Long Long Road." Starr also went on tour with his All-Starr Band, while McCartney performed a pair of Los Angeles dates in L.A.'s Fonda Theatre, sparking rumors that he'll be announcing a global stadium tour (which would be his fourth consecutive tour since 2022). And, as icing on the cake, McCartney also served as musical guest on the 2026 season finale of "Saturday Night Live."

McCartney made his views on retirement crystal clear during a 2018 BBC interview. "And I was talking to — name-dropping, clunk — Willie Nelson, and I was talking about this whole retiring thing, because he's older than I am, even," McCartney said. "And he says, 'Retire from what?' And I think that just says it. Retire from what?" Starr, on the other hand, has been contemplating retirement for some time — but hasn't managed to get around to it. "Sometimes when I finish a tour, I'm like, 'That's the end for me,'" he told People in 2025. "And all my children say, 'Oh, Dad, you've told us that for the last 10 years.' And they get fed up with me."