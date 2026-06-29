Paul McCartney Still Remembers The First Time He Met 'Very Vivacious' Dolly Parton

Paul McCartney and Dolly Parton are both musical legends in their own right, and the duo's first meeting was a memorable one. In fact, McCartney was a little star-struck by Nashville's biggest country star when he met Parton in 1974. The former Beatle and his band, Wings, were in town for some shows, and it was there that he ran into the "9 to 5" hitmaker as she performed alongside Porter Wagoner. "She was very young and very sort of innocent, very sweet," McCartney recalled of his first impression in a June 2026 interview with Far Out magazine. "She was very vivacious and full of bubbly joy, like she still is."

Parton, of course, was familiar with him, and the two became fast friends. One would think, given their mutual admiration for each other, that Parton and McCartney would have collaborated on a song as soon as possible. Alas, it took almost 50 years. In 2023, they recorded the Beatles' classic "Let it Be" together, roping in McCartney's former bandmate Ringo Starr too. "I've always loved that song. I recorded the song without them and then I thought, 'Wow. Wouldn't it be great if Paul McCartney would agree to play piano and sing on it?!' And then I thought 'wouldn't it even be greater to have Ringo Starr — because that's the last of The Beatles — play on that track?" the country icon told Absolute Radio in 2023.

Parton went about asking McCartney and Starr in a pretty old-fashioned way. "I just sent them a love note through their managers, and I just said what I was doing," she explained to NPR. Despite being the living legend that she is, the "Jolene" hitmaker admitted she was "very humbled" when both Beatles responded with an eager yes.