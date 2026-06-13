Is Paul McCartney Planning His Retirement? What He's Said About Leaving Music Behind
Whether as a member of Beatles precursor The Quarrymen, The Beatles themselves, or as a solo artist, Paul McCartney has been a professional musician longer than many people today have been alive. Beatlemania may have bitten the dust long ago, but McCartney is one of many iconic stars from the '60s who are still working today. The legendary singer-songwriter still regularly plays massive concerts, and even put out his twentieth solo album in May 2026 — notably, the month before McCartney's 84th birthday. But given just how long he's been at it, some have naturally started speculating about whether or not the "Live and Let Die" hitmaker has considered calling it a career.
Based on the man's own words, however, the Grammy winner is highly unlikely to ever fully leave music behind. During a June 2026 interview with NME, McCartney seemingly acknowledged that retirement was an eventual possibility for him, though he also made it clear that it was not in his immediate plans. After all, if the iconic performer didn't stop at 50, why stop at 80? Especially when fans still come out in their droves to see him. "I remember when I was 50 years old, my manager at the time said, 'Well, are you thinking of retiring?' I went, 'Uh, I don't think so,'" McCartney recalled.
"But he obviously thought, 50 [...] which, I get it, because we thought 30 was really old [when] we were 20. So, 30 was like that'd be unseemly, but it came, and it went, and people were still playing, and audiences like the music," the "Temporary Secretary" hitmaker continued. McCartney may refuse to take pictures with fans but evidently he has no issues with the other trappings of fame. That being said, he would continue making music even if no one was listening.
Music is its own reward for the surprisingly spry Paul McCartney
Elsewhere in his June 2026 chat with NME, Paul McCartney opened up about how, beyond all of the critical and commercial success, the process of crafting songs is incredibly rewarding for him in and of itself. What's more, that appreciation for the artform is something the former Beatle hopes never to lose. "It's still a great achievement to sit down with, let's say, my guitar and there's nothing there, and I'm just noodling around, and suddenly, maybe after three or four hours, I've got a song. I know how it goes, and I've written the lyrics down, and it's a real achievement," he reasoned. The legendary star went on to confirm that creating new music is "still is a magic feeling for me," adding, "I think that's the creative buzz still, and hopefully always will be."
As far as being a touring musician goes, McCartney doesn't seem to be in any rush to hang up his guitar either, considering the fact that, if reports are to be believed, the "Hey Jude" songwriter is incredibly youthful for a man of his age. "There is no hipper 80-something on the planet than Paul," an insider bragged to Closer Weekly in April 2025. "He's a regular at all the hotspots." During a chat with The Times in June 2024, McCartney himself attributed his impressive longevity to his strict, long-held vegetarian diet, as well as regular exercise. Clearly, those things are working for him. And if he has anything to say about it, McCartney will almost certainly have more tunes to share in the future.