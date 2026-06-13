Is Paul McCartney Planning His Retirement? What He's Said About Leaving Music Behind

Whether as a member of Beatles precursor The Quarrymen, The Beatles themselves, or as a solo artist, Paul McCartney has been a professional musician longer than many people today have been alive. Beatlemania may have bitten the dust long ago, but McCartney is one of many iconic stars from the '60s who are still working today. The legendary singer-songwriter still regularly plays massive concerts, and even put out his twentieth solo album in May 2026 — notably, the month before McCartney's 84th birthday. But given just how long he's been at it, some have naturally started speculating about whether or not the "Live and Let Die" hitmaker has considered calling it a career.

Based on the man's own words, however, the Grammy winner is highly unlikely to ever fully leave music behind. During a June 2026 interview with NME, McCartney seemingly acknowledged that retirement was an eventual possibility for him, though he also made it clear that it was not in his immediate plans. After all, if the iconic performer didn't stop at 50, why stop at 80? Especially when fans still come out in their droves to see him. "I remember when I was 50 years old, my manager at the time said, 'Well, are you thinking of retiring?' I went, 'Uh, I don't think so,'" McCartney recalled.

"But he obviously thought, 50 [...] which, I get it, because we thought 30 was really old [when] we were 20. So, 30 was like that'd be unseemly, but it came, and it went, and people were still playing, and audiences like the music," the "Temporary Secretary" hitmaker continued. McCartney may refuse to take pictures with fans but evidently he has no issues with the other trappings of fame. That being said, he would continue making music even if no one was listening.