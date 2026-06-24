8 Times Drew Barrymore Ditched The Makeup & Proved She's Aging Like Fine Wine
As a talk show host and A-List celebrity, Drew Barrymore is constantly wearing makeup, whether she's on set filming "The Drew Barrymore Show" or glammed up for a red carpet event. But all it takes is watching a few minutes of Barrymore's show to see that the "Wedding Singer" star is about as relatable as a nepo baby of her status can be. She's not afraid to talk about difficult topics like aging. She even rocked a stunning gray wig on her show after admitting she was scared to grow out her natural hair.
Barrymore is a Gen Xer, so discussing midlife aging has become part of her brand. Her Instagram account is full of proof that she doesn't seem to like wearing full glam unless she has to. Barrymore's look is still flawless even when she is makeup-free. Her social media accounts show that even with a bare face, the "Never Been Kissed" star is aging like fine wine. Looking at these photos, it's clear why she wants to help other women embrace aging. She has nothing to be afraid of, and it's empowering that she uses her online presence to try to help other women meet her where she is on her journey.
Drew Barrymore literally glows
Drew Barrymore posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram 11 days before her 51st birthday, February 11, 2026. "Soaking up my last days of 50. I am so ready for 51!" she captioned the post. She was absolutely glowing in the photo, perhaps with a little help from natural light. Her skin appeared firm and healthy in the photos, with minimal lines on her face. Her outfit looked comfy and casual as she smiled, staring off into the distance, perhaps dreaming of the year to come.
Feathered friends add joy to her makeup-free selfies
Drew Barrymore introduced the world to her family's new pet birds on Instagram in October 2025 with a bare face selfie. The blue, black, and white birds stood on her shoulder in the image, in which half of Barrymore's face was visible. She was smiling, and the lens was close up, showing off the beauty of her face. Barrymore's hair was pulled back, and she held her hand close to her heart as if she was holding on tightly to the joy she was feeling. The photo is a beautiful example of how joy makes photos come alive.
She's even stunning in bathroom selfies
Drew Barrymore has made it a mission of sorts to embrace aging and help others do the same. One of the pinned posts on her Instagram account is a video that appears to have been shot in a random bathroom, posted December 2025. In the video, set to instrumental music, Barrymore shows off her face from different angles while making different expressions.
Her face is bare, and excitement was palpable in one pose, her mouth and eyes wide open, basically oozing delight and reminding people that "Aging is a privilege. It is not something to fear."
Barrymore has plenty of reasons to smile
Drew Barrymore embraced the outdoors in an April 7, 2026, fresh-faced post on Instagram that had an important purpose. She smiled and laughed as she spun around in the video. She embraced getting snowed on, with her brown hair down, wearing a cream-colored turtleneck sweater and a jacket. She smiled in every still frame of the video, reminding people via overlayed text that smile lines should be celebrated because they're a record of every time we've smiled.
She went au naturel while supporting a friend
Drew Barrymore celebrated her friend Mira Sorvino's Broadway debut in "Chicago" in October 2025 on Instagram. Although Sorvino was glammed up as her alter ego, Roxie Hart, in the photo, Barrymore went makeup-free in a cozy look. The bright red rose between them added a little life to the photo, but Barrymore's skin appeared as smooth and wrinkle-free as it ever does.
Some might consider this one of Barrymore's bravest natural moments because the person next to her was in full stage glam. But the contrast between the two gorgeous women proves the thesis that Barrymore is aging with grace.
Drew Barrymore looks radiant in her glasses
Drew Barrymore rocks her glasses sometimes on Instagram, like in this video about how her dog is allowed on her bed. There's an argument to be made that the glow around her is brighter in this image than most of her natural photos. The glasses shift a viewer's focus from any imperfections on her face. But, the shade of yellow in her t-shirt could also be contributing to her glow. Her smile was also bigger and toothier than usual, which probably helps.
She once shared her secret to flawless skin with the internet
Drew Barrymore has pretty flawless skin, and in a March 2026 Instagram post, she told her followers why. It seemed like an advertisement for a dermatologist friend's clinic, but if the photo is proof of results, the clinic is top notch. Barrymore said in the caption that she relies on her friend when she breaks out. Her skin was flawless in the photo, in which she was wearing a white knit cap and winter jacket. Even bundled up, she had her usual glow.
Drew Barrymore sometimes goes makeup-free in Manhattan while playing tourist
Drew Barrymore posted a roundup of her adventures in Manhattan (and elsewhere) to Instagram in April 2025, featuring many bare-faced photos. She appeared to be posing in a museum in the carousel's first photo, with a baseball cap on her head, wearing a cozy top. She wore her hair down and a little messy on what seemed to be a very casual day. But the "Ever After" star's fresh face was glowing as brightly as ever, with healthy coloring and no visible wrinkles. It's iconic behavior, because who wants to walk around the city while their makeup is melting on their face?