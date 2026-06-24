8 Times Drew Barrymore Ditched The Makeup & Proved She's Aging Like Fine Wine

As a talk show host and A-List celebrity, Drew Barrymore is constantly wearing makeup, whether she's on set filming "The Drew Barrymore Show" or glammed up for a red carpet event. But all it takes is watching a few minutes of Barrymore's show to see that the "Wedding Singer" star is about as relatable as a nepo baby of her status can be. She's not afraid to talk about difficult topics like aging. She even rocked a stunning gray wig on her show after admitting she was scared to grow out her natural hair.

Barrymore is a Gen Xer, so discussing midlife aging has become part of her brand. Her Instagram account is full of proof that she doesn't seem to like wearing full glam unless she has to. Barrymore's look is still flawless even when she is makeup-free. Her social media accounts show that even with a bare face, the "Never Been Kissed" star is aging like fine wine. Looking at these photos, it's clear why she wants to help other women embrace aging. She has nothing to be afraid of, and it's empowering that she uses her online presence to try to help other women meet her where she is on her journey.