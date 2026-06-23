The Funniest Graduation Speeches Made By Celebs
It turns out that if you're famous enough, you don't need to shell out tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of dollars to earn a college diploma. In the world of higher education, honorary diplomas — which are almost always doctorates — are routinely awarded to celebrities who have made some sort of significant contribution to society.
Many A-listers who have been presented with honorary degrees not only attend the graduation ceremony, but stand in front of that year's graduating class and deliver the commencement address. While some stars may prefer to give a more serious speech, there are others who lean into their natural comedic timing and instincts when they hit the podium. There have been some wildly funny commencement speeches made by celebs over the years that are as insightful as they are hilarious.
Conan O'Brien shared a speech he wrote back when he graduated
Before Conan O'Brien became a beloved talk show host, he was an excellent student who graduated as his high school's valedictorian. O'Brien studied history and English literature at Harvard University and obtained his degree in 1985; during his college years, O'Brien wrote for the Harvard Lampoon, a position that would help pave his way to the writer's room at "Saturday Night Live."
O'Brien returned to Harvard to deliver a commencement address in 2000 with a solid speech that still holds up well more than two decades later. "The last time I was invited to Harvard it cost me $110,000, so I was reluctant to show up," O'Brien said at the top of the speech. "Let me assure you that you never really leave Harvard. The Harvard fundraising committee will be on your a** until the day you die."
The former "The Simpsons" writer took the time to reminisce about his own years at Harvard — and shared a speech he supposedly wrote in 1985 ahead of his own graduation day. "Unfortunately, my speech was rejected," O'Brien declared. After reading an excerpt from his old speech, he noted, "I had a section on the death of Wall Street, but you don't need to hear about that."
Jennifer Coolidge put her signature stamp on her speech
"Legally Blonde" and "White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge was born and raised just outside of Boston, Massachusetts. After high school, Coolidge stayed close to home as she pursued an acting degree at Emerson College. She later studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.
Coolidge was awarded an honorary degree from Emerson College in 2025, which she accepted ahead of her commencement address. Her speech was full of personal, naturally funny anecdotes. "My mother had a magazine in the living room, and it had Grace Kelly on the cover," she recalled at one point. "I realized that I wanted to be the queen of Monaco. I convinced myself that I had a chance at it."
It's no secret Coolidge's comedic timing is one of one, and she without question brought her signature flair to the speech. She got huge laughs even on simple and relatively straightforward lines like, "I was a very, very strange kid. And I guess you had to be there, but... I was really kind of odd. And I promise you, my parents will vouch for me." Coolidge's sign-off was also the perfect way to end things: "As Elle Woods, my co-partner in crime would say, 'We did it!'"
Will Ferrell explained how he was going to put his honorary diploma to good use
Will Ferrell attended the University of Southern California in the late 1980s. Although he's best known as a comedic actor, Ferrell actually studied sports information (the program was disbanded and rebranded into a sports media minor after Ferrell's graduation). In college, Ferrell was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
Ferrell briefly returned to his academic roots in 2017, the same year USC awarded him an honorary doctorate. In typical Ferrell fashion, he made his excitement hilariously clear. "I've already instructed my wife and my children, from this point on, they have to address me as Dr. Ferrell," he told the audience. "If anyone has a sore tooth that needs to be removed or wants hernia surgery, please meet me at the 'surgery center.'"
"Sports Information. A program so difficult, so arduous, that they discontinued the major eight years after I left," Ferrell's speech continued as he referenced his time at college. "Those of us with Sports Information degrees are an elite group. We are like the Navy Seals of USC graduates."
Seth MacFarlane drove his speech home with several familiar voices
Seth MacFarlane, a Hollywood Renaissance man with an arguably underrated singing voice, was an animation student at the Rhode Island School of Design. In college, MacFarlane performed his first rounds of comedy and created "The Life of Larry," a short film that was later developed into one of the longest-running animated sitcoms to date, "Family Guy."
In 2006, MacFarlane stepped up to the Harvard University podium and delivered a great commencement speech full of well-timed jokes. "Your grandchildren will boast impressive salaries and trust funds. My grandchildren will owe money to the FCC," MacFarlane stated early on in the address. "It was always a fantasy — no, a f**ish — of mine to be a Harvard student. So, for the last four years, I have secretly been living amongst you."
"What I've learned is that you like 'Family Guy' ... You're like my mother in that you don't want to hear from me. You just want to hear the voices," MacFarlane finally conceded before the spirit of Peter Griffin took over. Stewie and Quagmire also took the stage to deliver their own versions of advice, such as, "Do not wear a wool cap indoors in the middle of summer unless you are either a d****bag or Colin Farrell."
Jim Carrey sprinkled humor all over some pretty big life lessons
Jim Carrey, who was born and raised in Canada, did not attend college. Carrey was a student at the Agincourt Collegiate Institute in Toronto, though he had a hard time in school due to his undiagnosed dyslexia. After his family became homeless, he dropped out to help support them and pursue a comedy career.
In 2014, Carrey received an honorary doctorate from the Maharishi University of Management. He also spoke at the commencement ceremony, where he delivered a beyond dynamic address. With the exaggerated facial features and vocal intonations he's famous for, Carrey confidently stated at one point: "I don't think you understand who you're dealing with. I have no limits. I cannot be contained because I'm the container. You can't contain the container, man."
For all the jokes Carrey landed, he also delivered some solid inspirational advice. "Fear is going to be a player in your life, but you get to decide how much," he explained. "So many of us choose our path out of fear disguised as practicality. What we really want seems impossibly out of reach and ridiculous to expect ... I'm the proof that you can ask the universe for it."
Conan O'Brien inserted memorable jokes anywhere he could
A Harvard University commencement speech so nice, Conan O'Brien was ultimately invited to deliver an address twice. In 2026, O'Brien returned to his alma mater to send off that year's batch of graduates. The TV legend reminded everyone that he doesn't just come up with good jokes, but can stick the landing like no one else.
The first five minutes of this Harvard commencement speech alone are straight-up hilarious. "We all look like the potions professor at Hogwarts. Up here on stage, it feels like an AA meeting for druids," he told the crowd before offering his gratitude to the president of the university. "Normally, I would give you an A+, but in keeping with upcoming Harvard policy, I'm adjusting your grade to a C-," he added.
Similar to his address in 2000, O'Brien consistently spoke about how much he loved Harvard while simultaneously dragging the school at any available opportunity. "As I stand here, I'm flooded with so many rich memories of this campus, and especially of my dear beloved Mather House," O'Brien said. He followed it up, naturally, with: "If any of you spent more than an hour in Mather House, you know the witches got the last laugh. It's such an ugly building."
Stephen Colbert had a lot to say about Thomas Jefferson and Edgar Allan Poe
In the early 1980s, Stephen Colbert attended Hampden-Sydney College, a private, all-male liberal arts school in Virginia. He was a philosophy major until he transferred to Northwestern University as a theater major. At Northwestern, Colbert joined the improv troupe No Fun Mud Piranhas, which performed consistently at ImprovOlympic in Chicago.
In 2013, just two years before he'd become the host of "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert delivered quite a memorable commencement address to the University of Virginia's graduating students. What do the Founding Father Thomas Jefferson and writer Edgar Allan Poe have in common? Besides having strong ties to the school, they share the distinction of being posthumously roasted in a Colbert speech.
Colbert cracked a lot of jokes in the University of Virginia address, but there are a few continue stand out over a decade later, especially for literary and historical nerds: "I don't understand why Lenore couldn't have just given [Poe] a pity date ... [Poe] would hang a sock on the door or bury a still-beating heart under the floorboards." At another point, he deadpanned, "If anyone can do this, it is the graduates of the university Jefferson founded. You are his intellectual heirs. In fact, some of you may be his actual heirs. We're still testing the DNA."
Robert De Niro did not sugarcoat anything
Robert De Niro decided to become an actor as a teenager; the aspiration was so strong that it led him to drop out of high school at 16 years old. Although De Niro never went to college, he did take classes at Lee Strasberg's Actors Studio and the Stella Adler Conservatory. De Niro has several honorary doctorate degrees, with the most recent to date being from Brown University in 2017.
In 2015, De Niro delivered the commencement address at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts — notable alumni include Miles Teller, Adam Sandler, and Bryce Dallas Howard. While De Niro's speech wasn't short, it was so to-the-point that one can't help but laugh at the bluntness. "You're f****d. Think about that," De Niro began. "How do you cope with [rejection]? I hear that valium and Vicodin work."
On top of the zingers, De Niro did offer some sincere life advice. "There will be times when your best is not enough. There can be many reasons for this, but as long as you give your best, it'll be okay," he said. "There are ups, and there are downs. And what I want to say to you today is that it's okay."
Steve Carell proved that everyone loves a good dance break
Steve Carell made the most of his college years in the early 1980s. After high school, he enrolled at Denison University in Ohio, where he eventually obtained a history and theatre degree. At Denison, Carell was a member of the Seedy Theatrical Company, on an improv troupe, and a disc jockey for the school's radio station. He also played on Denison's hockey team.
Carell was chosen to deliver a commencement address to Northwestern University's graduating class of 2025, an honor that he fulfilled flawlessly with endearing self-deprecation. "I don't know what I'm talking about. Anything that I say here today is likely conjecture, falsehoods, or simply made up. ... I am not that smart or gifted in any way," Carell said with a straight face.
If there was one moment from "The Office" star's speech that surely stole the show, it was when he went full Michael Scott and encouraged everyone to get up and dance. Halfway through the commencement, Carell stopped talking and started a dance break to the Ting Tings' "That's Not My Name." After he returned to the podium, he quipped, "That was as invigorating as it was disturbing. Wow, I am out of shape."
Sascha Baron Cohen as Ali G certainly dropped some knowledge
In the early 2000s, Ali G, a satirical character created by actor Sascha Baron Cohen, took the pop culture world by storm. Ali G hosted his own sketch comedy series between 2000 and 2004 and even conducted interviews with public figures like Buzz Aldrin and the Beckhams.
Sascha Baron Cohen, who studied at the University of Cambridge, was invited to speak at Harvard University's Class Day in 2004. As Ali G, he delivered some choice words to the new grads. At one point, he told the audience, "You lot will become powerful people who can change the future, and you need to, 'cause the world at the moment is totally f****d up." At another spot, he observed, "It costs $38,000 a year to go to Harvard ... With that money, you could have bought a top of the range Lexus." At another point, after he made a vulgar joke, he suggested the students in attendance might've regretted bringing their older relatives to the event.
While many of Ali G's intentionally out-of-pocket comments might've raised eyebrows then and now, the speech certainly generated a lot of buzz. As Ali G, Baron Cohen stepped up to the podium and delivered an unforgettable address without a hint of shame or concern.
Maya Rudolph made the Star Spangled Banner her own
"Saturday Night Live" alum Maya Rudolph attended Porter College at the University of California at Santa Cruz in the 1990s. Rudolph graduated in 1995 with a photography degree, and not long after that her comedy career took off.
In 2015, Rudolph delivered a hilarious commencement address for Tulane University's graduates. "I stand here humbled, gracious, and completely naked under this robe," Rudolph began. She also mentioned that her cousin happened to be a member of the school's graduating class that year. "Sabrina, I'd like to embarrass you by asking you to please stand up and wave at everyone," Rudolph stated.
The funniest part of Rudolph's speech came at the end, when she graced everyone with a stunning and ridiculous rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." It was an intentionally drawn-out and over-the-top performance of the National Anthem, a nod to other artists who might gild the lily and then some when they sing the song at major events. It doesn't hurt that Rudolph, who is the daughter of the late singer Minnie Riperton, has an impressive set of pipes on top of a wicked sense of humor.
Dolly Parton delivered a fabulous speech full of Southern charm
Like Robert De Niro, the truth about Dolly Parton is that she never went to college. The music legend moved to Nashville, Tennessee, shortly after she graduated from high school to pursue a singing career. Although Parton doesn't hold an undergrad degree, she has been awarded two honorary doctoral diplomas to date: one from Carson-Newman College in 1990 and the other from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2009.
Parton delivered the University of Tennessee's commencement address alongside the latter honorary diploma, which she did with an exuberant amount of charm. "I'm not going to repeat this speech. I don't care how much you like it," Parton remarked with a smile. "Look at [your parents], all teary-eyed. Seems to me like a good time for you to ask them for a loan."
At its core, Parton's speech was as sincere as it was funny. "I'm very grateful for my life, but if I had but one wish for you, it would be for you to dream more," Parton said. "When I was in school, I only made average grades. ... Maybe I was paying too much attention to the boys."
Sandra Bullock shared some useful words of wisdom
One thing you may not know about Sandra Bullock, who grew up in the United States and West Germany, is that she was a drama student at East Carolina University. After graduation, Bullock moved to New York City to pursue acting; she got her big break in the 1990s and has been a huge name ever since. Bullock has also proven to be a big philanthropist over the years, donating a significant amount of money to disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005.
In 2014, Bullock surprised the graduating class of Warren Easton Charter High School as the guest commencement speaker; located in New Orleans, Warren Easton is the oldest public high school in Louisiana. During her appearance at the podium, Bullock provided several humorous words of wisdom, including but not limited to: "Do not pick your nose in public. ... How about we just don't pick it in private, either? How about we just go get a tissue?"
Bullock's commencement speech also featured plenty of heartwarming lessons and words of advice. "Raise the bar higher, okay? It is noisy out there, and for some reason, people want to see you fail. ... Nothing is a failure. It's just not supposed to work out that way because something better is supposed to come along," Bullock told the students.