The Funniest Graduation Speeches Made By Celebs

Before Conan O'Brien became a beloved talk show host, he was an excellent student who graduated as his high school's valedictorian. O'Brien studied history and English literature at Harvard University and obtained his degree in 1985; during his college years, O'Brien wrote for the Harvard Lampoon, a position that would help pave his way to the writer's room at "Saturday Night Live."

O'Brien returned to Harvard to deliver a commencement address in 2000 with a solid speech that still holds up well more than two decades later. "The last time I was invited to Harvard it cost me $110,000, so I was reluctant to show up," O'Brien said at the top of the speech. "Let me assure you that you never really leave Harvard. The Harvard fundraising committee will be on your a** until the day you die."

The former "The Simpsons" writer took the time to reminisce about his own years at Harvard — and shared a speech he supposedly wrote in 1985 ahead of his own graduation day. "Unfortunately, my speech was rejected," O'Brien declared. After reading an excerpt from his old speech, he noted, "I had a section on the death of Wall Street, but you don't need to hear about that."