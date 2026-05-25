'I Can't Do Any Worse Than Them': The Moment Robert De Niro Decided To Become An Actor

Robert De Niro is frequently cited as being one of the best male actors of all time — he's one of the greatest of the last several decades, anyway. After getting his start in the 1960s, the actor's meteoric rise truly began in the '70s, during which time De Niro starred in such iconic films as "Taxi Driver" (which was written in just 10 days!), "New York, New York," and "The Godfather Part II." That said, the New Yorker didn't originally want to become an actor because De Niro had aspirations of being one of the greatest of all time. Rather, it was because he figured that getting into showbusiness couldn't be that hard, given the quality of the performances he watched on TV growing up.

The Oscar winner opened up about the moment he decided to become an actor during an interview with The New York Times Magazine, in November 2012. "When I was around 18. I was looking at a TV show — a soap opera or some weekly western — and I said if these actors are making a living at it, and they're not really that good, I can't do any worse than them," he explained. After De Niro started pursuing acting in earnest, he realized there was an entire world out there beyond the realm of bad television — which, as we know now, De Niro went on to dominate. In his own words, however, "That it wasn't what I thought when I was younger. But I remember saying that to myself, watching those black-and-white TV shows. [...] [That I could do] better than what I was seeing." Given that De Niro won his first Oscar at the age of 31, clearly, he was onto something.