Signs Tom Cruise's Rocky Relationship With David Beckham Is Stronger Than Ever

Nothing gets the internet going quite like a celebrity feud, and for a few years, fans were keeping pretty close tabs on Tom Cruise's rather complicated relationship with David and Victoria Beckham. Rumors were rife that the "Mission Impossible" star had had a fallout with the celebrity couple after he joined the Church of Scientology. Cruise reportedly pressured the Beckhams to join too, but they were not interested. "[He] wouldn't take no for an answer," a source dished to Radar Online. "They [David and Victoria] had no choice but to pull away." This reportedly caused a major rift in their friendship, but it appears David and Cruise have since mended fences.

The A-list actor was notably present at the unveiling of the iconic footballer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2023, and he even delivered a speech in which Cruise offered plenty of praise for his famous friend. "The thing that has impressed me most is that success has never changed who he is," the "Collateral" star enthused (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "So, David, congratulations to you. You earned this, and nobody — and I mean nobody — deserves it more my friend." The speech was received with massive applause, and Cruise and David notably shared a heartfelt hug once it was all over too. There were no lingering signs of a feud at all.

Their bromance appeared to be alive and well; the former pro-athlete took to Instagram in the aftermath to commemorate the event, posting a snap of him and Cruise sharing a brotherly moment while laughing together at the ceremony. "So grateful to my friend @tomcruise for being here with me and to my wife @victoriabeckham and incredible children for your love and support," David penned.