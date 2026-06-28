Signs Tom Cruise's Rocky Relationship With David Beckham Is Stronger Than Ever
Nothing gets the internet going quite like a celebrity feud, and for a few years, fans were keeping pretty close tabs on Tom Cruise's rather complicated relationship with David and Victoria Beckham. Rumors were rife that the "Mission Impossible" star had had a fallout with the celebrity couple after he joined the Church of Scientology. Cruise reportedly pressured the Beckhams to join too, but they were not interested. "[He] wouldn't take no for an answer," a source dished to Radar Online. "They [David and Victoria] had no choice but to pull away." This reportedly caused a major rift in their friendship, but it appears David and Cruise have since mended fences.
The A-list actor was notably present at the unveiling of the iconic footballer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2023, and he even delivered a speech in which Cruise offered plenty of praise for his famous friend. "The thing that has impressed me most is that success has never changed who he is," the "Collateral" star enthused (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "So, David, congratulations to you. You earned this, and nobody — and I mean nobody — deserves it more my friend." The speech was received with massive applause, and Cruise and David notably shared a heartfelt hug once it was all over too. There were no lingering signs of a feud at all.
Their bromance appeared to be alive and well; the former pro-athlete took to Instagram in the aftermath to commemorate the event, posting a snap of him and Cruise sharing a brotherly moment while laughing together at the ceremony. "So grateful to my friend @tomcruise for being here with me and to my wife @victoriabeckham and incredible children for your love and support," David penned.
David Beckham and Tom Cruise reportedly bonded over their estranged children
Misery loves company, and when it comes to Tom Cruise and David Beckham, there's plenty to go around. There are ample signs that Tom Cruise is estranged from daughter Suri Cruise, while David endured a very public falling out with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham. It quickly joined the many scandals that have soured David Beckham's reputation beyond repair, with tabloids and netizens alike dissecting every last detail. Both men know what it's like to not win the father of the year award, and sources claim it's brought them closer.
"Tom has been trying to prop him up; he's reminding him he's got three other kids who are wonderful," an insider told Heatworld. "It has been very hard for David to accept that Brooklyn is making these choices that hurt the family so much, but he's got no choice at this point, and Tom totally gets it because he is in a similar boat with Suri." Brooklyn notably didn't attend his father's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, while the "Edge of Tomorrow" star wasn't at Suri's graduation in 2024.
Page Six also reported at the time that the teenager had ditched her dad's famous last name, with the graduation program listing her as simply Suri Noelle. Sources informed Heatworld that Tom was confiding in David about his rocky relationship with Suri, noting that it's a clear sign that they have a solid friendship. "The fact that Tom is willing to open up to David about Suri and that situation says a lot about how much he trusts him because there's almost nobody that he really talks to about it," one such insider asserted. "He's even guarded with his own family when it comes to discussing Suri."