Scandals That Have Soured David Beckham's Reputation Beyond Repair

Who is David Beckham after all? If you watch the viral video in which he calls out his wife, Victoria Beckham, for pretending not to be privileged, you might think he's a down-to-earth, wealthy person with a sense of humor. However, if you take a closer look at the scandals surrounding the former soccer player and believe what people say about him — his son included — you might have a different idea altogether.

The scandals involving the Beckham family often resurface in the media, and in 2025, it was hard not to talk about them after a series of events that made everyone scratch their heads. One of the most significant moments was when the Beckham family attended the Netflix premiere of the documentary "Beckham" in 2023, and it was pretty clear that David and Victoria barely acknowledged the presence of their son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, actor Nicola Peltz.

So, what is going on with this family? Why does David Beckham always seem to be at the center of all scandals? It's time to take a closer look at the events surrounding the former soccer player, his relationship with his family, and how some scandals soured his reputation beyond repair.