Chicago Fire Stars Who Are Proud Members Of The LGBTQIA Community

Despite the strides that have been made over the years, LGBTQIA representation in TV still leaves a lot to be desired. Nevertheless, there are many networks where queer actors get to deliver great work without having to sacrifice their identity. For example, Hallmark has several stars who are members of the LGBTQIA community, and so does NBC. In fact, you could consider NBC somewhat of a trailblazing network when it comes to queer representation. NBC's queer representation started in the '80's and led to the widely popular sitcom "Will and Grace." Even though Eric McCormack himself does not identify as queer, his existence as a popular gay character could be considered a stepping stone in prominent queer roles.

Since then, NBC has had a number of shows that feature queer actors, including "Quantum Leap," "Brilliant Minds," and "Chicago Fire." Specifically, "Chicago Fire" features three prominent LGBTQIA actors: Monica Raymond, Hanako Greensmith, and Daniel Kyri. Their presence in one of the more popular series on NBC serves as a beacon of hope for more queer representation in the future.