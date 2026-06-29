Viola Davis Didn't Want To Raise A Spoiled Daughter: Here's How She Kept Her Down-To-Earth

Everyone knows that raising children is hard work and full of all kinds of challenges. Celebrities in particular have a number of things to be worried about, including maintaining their child's privacy (as some celebrities keep their kids completely hidden) and scrutiny over their lavish lifestyles. For Academy-Award-winning actor Viola Davis, her biggest concern was making sure that her daughter Genesis didn't become spoiled. Davis talked about navigating the situation with People in 2017.

"You just listed my number one fear, which is entitlement. I never had a house; Genesis has a house. I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M. And maybe, if I'm feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack," Davis said. She went on to say that although she and her husband Julius Tennon both try to instill accountability in Genesis, Tennon is the main one who keeps their daughter down-to-earth. The "Ender's Game" star explained that this is because Tennon had plenty of experience from raising his two kids prior to their marriage. In the end, Davis conceded that entitlement sometimes just happens, even if the family doesn't come from money, and that she's a "softie" when it comes to Genesis.