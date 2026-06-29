Viola Davis Didn't Want To Raise A Spoiled Daughter: Here's How She Kept Her Down-To-Earth
Everyone knows that raising children is hard work and full of all kinds of challenges. Celebrities in particular have a number of things to be worried about, including maintaining their child's privacy (as some celebrities keep their kids completely hidden) and scrutiny over their lavish lifestyles. For Academy-Award-winning actor Viola Davis, her biggest concern was making sure that her daughter Genesis didn't become spoiled. Davis talked about navigating the situation with People in 2017.
"You just listed my number one fear, which is entitlement. I never had a house; Genesis has a house. I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M. And maybe, if I'm feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack," Davis said. She went on to say that although she and her husband Julius Tennon both try to instill accountability in Genesis, Tennon is the main one who keeps their daughter down-to-earth. The "Ender's Game" star explained that this is because Tennon had plenty of experience from raising his two kids prior to their marriage. In the end, Davis conceded that entitlement sometimes just happens, even if the family doesn't come from money, and that she's a "softie" when it comes to Genesis.
Viola Davis learned a lot about herself through motherhood
Because of Viola Davis' own tragic childhood, it's no surprise that she wants to make sure that her daughter has a much better experience. As a result, the EGOT holder is learning more about herself as she tries to give Genesis all the things she never had growing up. Davis explained the dynamic further in an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in 2022. "I think it's a great opportunity to grow and even learn about me, because I have to give her affirmations — every day I do it."
Davis then went on to share several affirmations she told Genesis, including one that seems directly related to her concerns about Genesis growing up spoiled: "Genesis, life is going to be hard. I can give you everything, everything that I know, but it's still going to be hard." This affirmation directly challenges the idea that having more things means life will be perfect. It creates nuance when it comes to having money and fame, likely so that Genesis wouldn't get too attached to either. Clearly, Davis has given parenting a lot of thought and care. As a result, it's likely that even if Genesis does ever start to take her privilege for granted, her mom will serve as a walking example of how to be humble and grateful.