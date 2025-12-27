Celebrity Kids Who Live Really Lavish Lives
Celebrities themselves are often thought of as the lucky ones in society. They get to sing, dance, and act for a living. They make millions of dollars, live in beautiful homes, travel across the world for work and play, have millions of adoring fans, and never have to worry about how to pay their bills or where their next meal is coming from. But being an A-list celebrity has its downsides. The working hours are strange, the lifestyle makes maintaining relationships very difficult, there's little privacy, and the entire world has an opinion on details they've only read about online. Sure, the money must be nice, but at what cost?
The actual lucky ones are the children of celebrities. They're born into an elite world that many spend their entire lives trying to access. Children of celebrities also have access to millions of dollars, live in their parents' beautiful homes, travel the world while their parents are working, and have adoring fans of their own simply for being born. Sure, having a famous parent or two comes with its own set of unique challenges, but the pros seem to outweigh the cons. From celeb children making red carpet debuts at esteemed award shows and access to private jets to growing up on movie sets and having built-in connections to a career in a creative field, celebrity children have it made, especially the children of the ultra-wealthy celebrities — these kids have extremely lavish lives.
Blue Ivy Carter flies private to her parents' multiple homes
Blue Ivy Carter lives more lavishly than almost anyone on the planet. The daughter of two superstars, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who live an extremely glamorous life themselves, Carter has access to an incredibly luxurious lifestyle. She's well dressed, well connected, and well traveled — and she's not even an adult yet. Carter's travels happen for multiple reasons. For starters, her parents own homes all over the United States. They own over $200 million in real estate, with gorgeous places in New York City, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. The family also vacations regularly, and while they don't share their locations, it's clear from photos that Beyoncé shares online that her family is always somewhere fabulous. Their famous daughter also travels for work. Carter has joined her mother onstage in multiple tours now, allowing her to see major cities across the United States and the world.
And while lots of people have traveled the world, what sets Carter apart is her mode of transportation. The young star has the privilege of traveling with her parents on their ultra-luxurious private jet, a Bombardier Global 7500. The aircraft is meant for long-range travel, meaning it can take the family just about anywhere in the world they want to go. Among the places Carter gets to go are Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to sit courtside at Lakers games (while wearing designer sneakers, of course), backstage at concerts, and New York City for galas. When she's not traveling the world, Carter is working hard voicing Disney characters and winning Grammys. She definitely lives a lavish life.
North West gifted her mother a wildly expensive birthday gift, and she's gotten plenty back
North West is another celebrity kid who lives a super lavish life. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North has a style all her own and the funds to support her unique choices. North is regularly decked out in designer duds, with Balenciaga, Fendi, and Alexander Wang among the brands she's sported in her short life so far. The young fashionista likes for style to be part of everything she does, even travel. When asked by her mother for Interview Magazine where she likes to travel most, North said Japan (which she travels to via a $150 million private jet with cashmere seats, of course). "Everybody's style is on point. Or New York, because the streetwear there is — yes. And New York is really fun," she said.
North isn't selfish with her fashion, though. The celebrity kid has given some of her closest family members lavish gifts that speak to her personal sense of style. For example, in 2024, North gave her mother a necklace for her birthday. The bauble was gold with a diamond tennis chain, and it was engraved with the words "Skibidi Toilet." Experts estimated that the necklace weighed about 10 carats and cost anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000. North has her own lavish gifts, too, like a $1,600 Dior bag that she got for her birthday. And she's got plenty of closet space if she wants to store it — in addition to her main residence, North also has mansions in Palm Springs, Malibu, and Wyoming, where she can keep her designer items.
Shiloh Jolie was worth millions at birth, and she lives like it
The public has always been fascinated by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship, even now, when it's been over for years, and that fascination has extended to their children. This interest was first piqued when Pitt and Jolie announced that Jolie was pregnant for the first time. Outlets knew just how lucrative it would be to have exclusive pictures of the child, and photos of Shiloh Jolie when she was born went for a reported $4 million. Of course, Shiloh's parents didn't confirm that number, nor did they share whether that money went into a bank account for Shiloh, but the dollar amount alone speaks to the lifestyle Shiloh was born into.
And it doesn't appear that her lifestyle has become any less luxurious over time. Shiloh and her siblings have grown up in stunning homes across the world and spend their summers traveling via private jet. When she was just 16 years old, the celebrity kid was spotted in Rome shopping with a friend, and she's taken plenty of trips to Africa throughout her life. And when she isn't jet-setting, Shiloh reportedly spends lots of time at Millennium Dance Complex, a high end dance studio in Los Angeles where room rentals can cost as much as $110 per hour. Reports also state that Shiloh no longer lives with her mother and has moved into her own condo, though apparently Angelina is nervous about the transition and continues to provide security for her child at her new place.
Max and Emme Muniz have traveled across the world for vacation and to visit their parents' homes
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's children, Max and Emme Muniz, live super lavish lives. Max and Emme spend most of their time with their mother, and that alone results in luxury. The twins have walked red carpets, flown in private jets, and traveled across the world. In 2024, to celebrate their 16th birthday, Max and Emme traveled with their mother to Japan. That same year, the family spent Christmas in Aspen, Colorado, and they've vacationed in Italy in the past. Max and Emme have also seen the world thanks to their parents' careers as entertainers. In 2012, the two accompanied their mother on her "Dance Again World Tour." "It gave the kids the opportunity to see the world. The kids got to see South America, Europe, all over the United States, Asia, and all different places. So they got to see all of this at a very young age," Lopez told Travel + Leisure.
Max and Emme are surrounded by luxury at home, too. They've called mansions in the Hamptons, Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami home, with each place they've lived carrying a price tag of at least $2 million. And it appears that their multiple closets are filled, at least partially, with designer clothes and shoes, like the Valentino and Alaïa shoes they sported when they accompanied their mother to a red carpet premiere of her movie "Kiss of the Spider Woman." But that event was just another day for the Muniz twins. When Emme was just 4 years old, she attended a Chanel fashion show with Lopez.
Violet, Fin, and Samuel Affleck call multiple mansions home
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share children Violet, Fin, and Samuel Affleck, and if the three aren't sleeping in one gorgeous California mansion, they're sleeping in another. In 2024, Garner showed off her stunning Los Angeles farmhouse in Architectural Digest, which has plenty of space for the Affleck kids. Ben, meanwhile, owns multiple homes across the United States, including a multimillion-dollar pad in Savannah, Georgia, where he and Jennifer Lopez wed, and a Los Angeles mansion that he paid $20 million for (in the wake of his divorce from Lopez). When they're not at one of their parents' sprawling estates, sometimes the Affleck kids are on red carpets (like when they joined their mother to see her get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame). They also spend time at their expensive schools (Violet, for instance, is a Yale University student).
The Affleck kids also keep busy doing other things that super-rich celebrity kids do. In 2025, they flew across the country (likely in a private jet, which is a common mode of transportation for the kids) to attend a Red Sox game with both their parents, and in 2018, they traveled the opposite direction for a Hawaiian getaway over Easter weekend. Garner has also taken the kids on vacations apart from her ex-husband, visiting places across the United States and across the pond, like Stonehenge. But all the money in the world can't protect people from the elements. "Unfortunately, it was so cold and windy that my middle child spent the entire visit hiding under an informational sign," Garner told Thrillist of visiting the U.K. landmark with her kids.
Riot and RZA Mayers are already better dressed than most adults thanks to their mother's billions
Rihanna is already a mother of three, and thanks to her fortune, her kids don't need to worry about a thing. The Grammy winner shares her three children with her partner A$AP Rocky, and their riches have RZA, Riot, and Rocki Mayers dressed to the nines already. While the family keeps a relatively low profile, anytime they're out in public, they look great. In 2025, shortly before giving birth to Rocki, Rihanna and her boys attended the "Smurfs" premiere in Los Angeles. The singer, per usual, stunned in a Saint Laurent gown, while RZA and Riot made statements of their own in Dior pieces that were fresh off the runway. And where do they call home when they're not attending such events? Their $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion, of course (they've got places in New York City, London, and the Hamptons for when they need to participate in events at those locations, too).
While Rocki has yet to make her public debut, no one doubts that it'll be anything less than fabulous, given that Rihanna was decked out in thousands of dollars in fine jewelry just after giving birth to her daughter. In addition to the mansions and diamonds, RZA, Riot, and Rocki travel in ultra-lavish style, flying via private jet and riding in luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari and a Porsche or two. And when they're not in Los Angeles or New York, the Mayers kids vacation at their family home in Barbados.
Monroe and Moroccan Cannon have lavish Christmas and birthday celebrations
Monroe and Moroccan Cannon were born to Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon during the entertainers' marriage. The two remain dedicated co-parents, and their children reap the benefits of their positive post-divorce relationship ... as well as their millions. The twins have multiple lavish places they call home, including one mansion in Atlanta and another in New York City. They fly in private jets all across the world, visiting places like Australia, China, and Italy for vacation and for their mother's work. Monroe and Moroccan are treated to shopping sprees at random and wear designer clothing to ski.
Monroe and Moroccan's lives are especially lavish when it comes to special occasions. For their 14th birthday in 2025, Nick listened when the two said they didn't want a traditional birthday party and instead treated the twins and their friends to an outing at an escape room, renting out the entire establishment. Carey, meanwhile, reserves her magic for the end of the year. Among the lavish ways that Moroccan and Monroe have celebrated Christmas with their mother are a private visit from a hired Santa Claus, an onstage appearance at one of Carey's Christmas concerts in North Carolina, and a magical sleigh ride in the snow. The twins even got to meet President Joe Biden at the White House one year in December 2023 — an honor many people wealthier than their parents can't say they've had.
Willow Smith has her own multimillion-dollar home, just like her parents
Willow Smith has always lived a glamorously lavish life. Born to two superstars, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow spent her childhood and adolescence in the lap of luxury. The stars' famous daughter grew up flying private, taking international vacations, wearing designer clothing, and building a career in entertainment thanks to the connections she gained from having famous parents. Willow also grew up in some very lavish homes. Throughout her life, she's lived in multiple multimillion-dollar mansions, including a few in the Los Angeles area. Willow has also spent ample time in Hawaii throughout her life thanks to her family's vacation properties in the tropical location.
These days, though, Willow has her own mansion to call home. The young creative resides in a Malibu house worth $3 million, and she reportedly purchased it herself. While the funds could've come from her parents, she also could've fronted the bill on her own. Willow makes plenty of money through her career as a musician, and she also works as a high fashion model. And having people assume everything she has comes from her parents only makes Willow work harder. "I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I'm successful is because of my parents. That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don't need to prove s*** to anybody," she said in an interview with Allure.
Paris Jackson works as a high fashion model, though she doesn't need to thanks to her inheritance
Paris Jackson is the daughter of one of the most famous and successful entertainers in history, Michael Jackson. Although Michael died in 2009, his wealth was already established, and his children have benefited greatly from his success (all three of Michael Jackson's kids live really lavish lives). Paris, for example, received a payout of $65 million from her father's estate, a figure that has contributed mightily to her estimated $150 million net worth. And even though Paris doesn't need to work, she still does. The King of Pop's daughter is a high fashion model who's walked the runway for designers such as Vivienne Tam and has starred in ad campaigns for brands like Zadig & Voltaire. She's also an actor who has appeared in projects like "Gringo," "American Horror Stories," and "Doctor Odyssey."
And what does Paris do with her many millions? The model flies private, wears designer clothes, and has also gotten into real estate. In 2022, Paris sold a home that she owned in Topanga Canyon and purchased a new place in the Hollywood Hills, the latter of which cost just under $4 million. She also appears to travel quite often, both for work and play. In 2024, it was reported that Paris spent a month in Budapest, and in 2022, she and her siblings were spotted on a ski getaway at Lake Tahoe. The model has appeared at fashion events in Paris and Cannes, France, and Barcelona, Spain.