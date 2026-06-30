Princess Charlotte & Her Brothers Are Learning This Valuable Skill From Their Nanny

Royal children are brought up with the knowledge that, one day, they will be the faces of the monarchy. In Prince George's case, those who raise him know they are having a profound impact on the future king. No one understands this better than Norland-educated supernanny Maria Borrallo, who has been looking after George since he was a mere eight months old. She has also been a nanny to George's siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But it turns out that Borrallo does way more than just look after the royal children — she's teaching them some valuable life skills as well.

The tragic truth about growing up as a royal is that, unfortunately, your childhood will never be entirely normal, but a life of immense privilege certainly comes with plenty of perks. In the case of Prince William and Princess Catherine's kids, one was definitely getting to learn a new language before they even went to kindergarten. Borrallo is from Spain, which means she makes for the perfect Spanish teacher, and all three royals have learned the basics of the language from her. The Wales' nanny is reportedly very strict when it comes to practicing the language, giving them daily lessons.

Hello! magazine's royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, noted that this is excellent preparation for when they become working royals and find themselves communicating with people from across the globe. This likely isn't the only valuable skill she's imparted either. Fellow Norland nanny Louenna Hood told Hello! that they are trained to teach children independence. "It can be as simple as making their bed in the morning or learning to make scrambled eggs for breakfast," she explained. "We become their teachers and it's more important that we teach these skills than just do the tasks ourselves."