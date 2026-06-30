Princess Charlotte & Her Brothers Are Learning This Valuable Skill From Their Nanny
Royal children are brought up with the knowledge that, one day, they will be the faces of the monarchy. In Prince George's case, those who raise him know they are having a profound impact on the future king. No one understands this better than Norland-educated supernanny Maria Borrallo, who has been looking after George since he was a mere eight months old. She has also been a nanny to George's siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But it turns out that Borrallo does way more than just look after the royal children — she's teaching them some valuable life skills as well.
The tragic truth about growing up as a royal is that, unfortunately, your childhood will never be entirely normal, but a life of immense privilege certainly comes with plenty of perks. In the case of Prince William and Princess Catherine's kids, one was definitely getting to learn a new language before they even went to kindergarten. Borrallo is from Spain, which means she makes for the perfect Spanish teacher, and all three royals have learned the basics of the language from her. The Wales' nanny is reportedly very strict when it comes to practicing the language, giving them daily lessons.
Hello! magazine's royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, noted that this is excellent preparation for when they become working royals and find themselves communicating with people from across the globe. This likely isn't the only valuable skill she's imparted either. Fellow Norland nanny Louenna Hood told Hello! that they are trained to teach children independence. "It can be as simple as making their bed in the morning or learning to make scrambled eggs for breakfast," she explained. "We become their teachers and it's more important that we teach these skills than just do the tasks ourselves."
Maria Borrallo also ensures her charges follow important royal rules
Royal life comes with plenty of regulations. As such, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that royal nannies are also subject to strict rules. But so are their charges, and the nanny, of course, is responsible for ensuring that protocol is followed when their parents aren't around to handle it themselves. For instance, boys are expected to wear shorts, but this only applies up until a certain age (in this case, 10), when long trousers are then the accepted choice of clothing. Maria Borrallo needs to know these things since, as a nanny, she likely has to ensure the Wales kids are properly dressed before they leave the house for school or an official event. Another royal rule we absolutely saw coming? The prescribed regal diet, which, for kids, means minimizing processed foods.
Essentially, this means that if Borrallo is responsible for prepping meals every now and then, which she likely is, according to her fellow Norlander, Louenna Hood, she has to be very careful not to feed them something taboo. Norland expert Louise Heren told The Sun in 2019 that, aside from Borrallo ensuring that the young royals follow the rules, she also teaches them good discipline, noting, "There will be no messing. That's because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum's hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can't be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums." Prince William and Kate Middleton have been actively keeping their kids grounded amid royal life, and evidently, Borrallo has played an instrumental part in making that happen.