25 Times Princess Diana's Nieces Channeled Her Iconic Style

Diana, Princess of Wales, was aptly and affectionately known as "The People's Princess" after her sudden and untimely death. Admired for her sweet demeanor, her sense of style elevated her to iconic status. Her fashion evolved and changed throughout the years, and her taste changed from pastel colors, ruffles, and feminine silhouettes in her youth to something edgier and modern as she grew more confident toward the end of her life, favoring sleek tailoring and bold colors and moving away from the "sweeter" side of her youthful tastes.

One of her most famous outfits, known as the "revenge dress," retains cult status to this day, with the public still being big fans of the look — both for its sartorial impact and what it meant for Diana's personal independence. It's not shocking that Diana's fashion legacy can be directly traced down to her twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, who are the daughters of Diana's younger brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer.

Amelia and Eliza have on many occasions channeled their aunt's iconic style, always co-ordinated without being overly matchy-matchy. They have both showed off their ability to mix classic styles with bold, modern choices, and have said they're both grateful that they "share a sophisticated taste" (via British Vogue). While they haven't yet gained the iconic status of Diana herself, the Spencer sisters are well on their way to being bona fide style icons in their own right.