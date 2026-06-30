What Cynthia Sanders From Malcolm In The Middle Looks Like Today
No one forgets their first crush, and for the titular Malcolm from "Malcom in the Middle," that honor went to his Krelboyne classmate Cynthia Sanders. Like Malcolm, Cynthia was smart, but it was her knowledge of krav maga — and how she used it to beat up Malcolm's brother, Reese — that really made her stand out, even though she only appeared in four of the show's 151 episodes. But the character had such an impact on fans that when the reunion series, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," happened, the show's writers made sure to give everyone an update on Cynthia's life, revealing through a poster that Cynthia has a punk band, "Cynthia Says." Sadly, Tania Raymonde, who played Cynthia, doesn't show up in the reunion show, meaning fans didn't get to see how she had changed over the years with the rest of the "Malcolm in the Middle" cast. But, seeing what Raymonde looks like now, it would be safe to assume Malcolm still has a crush on her.
After her appearances on "Malcolm in the Middle," Raymonde landed a lead role on the short-lived sitcom "The O'Keefes," but found success when she joined the hit series "Lost" in 2006. On that series, Raymonde played Alex Rousseau, a teenager who was born on the mysterious island and raised by Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson), who stole her from her mother. Raymonde took part in one of the darkest moments to happen on "Lost" when, after witnessing her mother's murder, Alex is taken hostage and executed in front of her "father." Raymonde's work on "Lost" had such an impact that she and Alex are still a hot topic on social media almost 20 years later.
2013 was a big year for Tania Raymonde
Tania Raymonde followed up "Lost" with a number of guest-starring appearances on TV, including an eight-episode run on "Cold Case," and roles on the reboots of "Hawaii Five-0" and "90210." But in 2013, the actor had a one-two punch of success on TV and in theaters. She started the year by co-starring in "Texas Chainsaw 3D" alongside Alexandra Daddario and Scott Eastwood, then starred in the Lifetime movie "Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret," based on the true crime story that became a media sensation. It was a big hit for Lifetime, becoming one of the cable channel's most watched original movies of all time with over three million viewers.
Playing Arias was interesting for Raymonde, as the movie filmed while the trial was still happening. Raymonde recalled the process to Hollywood Life in 2020 and said, "Things were always changing depending on what was going on in her testimony and what new facts were coming out in the press, but I tried to watch as much as I possibly could have[,] like real life interviews of her, everything that I could find." However, the actor did her best to tune out what was happening in the real-world case while filming, saying, "So I just blocked all that stuff out because once I made a decision on how to play her, I had to stick with that." That same year, Raymonde appeared in two episodes of the hit series "Chicago Fire" with plans for her to star in the spin-off series, "Chicago P.D.," but she reportedly left the series over creative differences. In 2016, she joined the cast of David E. Kelley's critically acclaimed series "Goliath," starring Billy Bob Thornton.
Tania Raymonde has had some serious age gaps in her romantic relationships
While there are plenty of Hollywood romances with big age gaps, Tania Raymonde has been in a few surprising ones. The actor was seen making out with Jeff Goldblum in 2009 when she was 21 and the "Jurassic Park" star was 56, a difference of 35 years. It's unclear exactly how long they were together, but by 2011, Goldblum met his wife, whom he has an eyebrow-raising, age-gap relationship with. Raymonde eventually started dating Zio Ziegler, who happened to be the same age as her. Raymonde and Ziegler co-wrote and co-directed the 2019 movie "Bad Art," which Raymonde starred in, and they were engaged at one point, but quietly separated.
In 2025, rumors spread that Raymonde had found a new love with "The Rookie" star Nathan Fillion. The two went public in July of that year when Fillion brought Raymonde to the premiere of "Superman." While the difference in age isn't as big as it was between Raymonde and Goldblum, Fillion is 17 years older than her. The two were seemingly still together in 2026, showing up at a "Mortal Kombat II" event that April.