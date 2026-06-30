What Cynthia Sanders From Malcolm In The Middle Looks Like Today

No one forgets their first crush, and for the titular Malcolm from "Malcom in the Middle," that honor went to his Krelboyne classmate Cynthia Sanders. Like Malcolm, Cynthia was smart, but it was her knowledge of krav maga — and how she used it to beat up Malcolm's brother, Reese — that really made her stand out, even though she only appeared in four of the show's 151 episodes. But the character had such an impact on fans that when the reunion series, "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," happened, the show's writers made sure to give everyone an update on Cynthia's life, revealing through a poster that Cynthia has a punk band, "Cynthia Says." Sadly, Tania Raymonde, who played Cynthia, doesn't show up in the reunion show, meaning fans didn't get to see how she had changed over the years with the rest of the "Malcolm in the Middle" cast. But, seeing what Raymonde looks like now, it would be safe to assume Malcolm still has a crush on her.

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After her appearances on "Malcolm in the Middle," Raymonde landed a lead role on the short-lived sitcom "The O'Keefes," but found success when she joined the hit series "Lost" in 2006. On that series, Raymonde played Alex Rousseau, a teenager who was born on the mysterious island and raised by Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson), who stole her from her mother. Raymonde took part in one of the darkest moments to happen on "Lost" when, after witnessing her mother's murder, Alex is taken hostage and executed in front of her "father." Raymonde's work on "Lost" had such an impact that she and Alex are still a hot topic on social media almost 20 years later.