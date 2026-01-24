Side-By-Side Photos Show How Much The Malcolm In The Middle Cast Has Transformed

It may feel like yesterday that "Malcolm in the Middle" ended, but seeing how much the cast has changed proves it was a long time ago. "Malcolm in the Middle" premiered in 2000 on Fox. Like other Fox sitcoms with an iconic cast, such as "Married... With Children," the show focused on a dysfunctional family rather than an aspirational one. The series ran for seven seasons before ending in 2006. The comedy followed the titular Malcom, a gifted young teen, played by Frankie Muniz. As the title suggests, Malcolm is the middle son in a family of four boys. Despite his intelligence, Malcolm got into just as much trouble as his brothers. The antics of Francis, Reese, Malcolm, and Dewey's weekly schemes were hilarious for viewers and nerve-wracking for their parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek).

With the end of "Malcolm in the Middle" reaching its 20th anniversary, the new parent company, Disney, decided it was the perfect time for a reunion. "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" brings the family back together 20 years after viewers last saw them as Hal and Lois celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. Malcolm has kept his family at a distance, but the special occasion brings him and his teenage daughter back into the chaos of things. Fortunately, much of the original cast returned for the new series, so let's take a look at how the "Malcolm in the Middle" actors have changed over the years.