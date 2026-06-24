Taylor Swift's Dad Reportedly Pushed For Travis Kelce Prenup, But 'There Was Never Any Drama'
With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated nuptials fast-approaching, fans are curious about every minute detail. It's hard to imagine how much planning has surely gone into turning these famous fiancés into a married couple. A potential prenuptial agreement is just one small aspect. It seems, however, that this is one component of the "Tayvis" marriage where Swift's controversial father, Scott Swift, got involved. Luckily, it seems like Kelce was more than happy to agree and move forward.
At approximately $90 million, Kelce's net worth is more than most people dream of. Yet, Swift's estimated net worth is still significantly higher, eclipsing the $2 billion mark in 2026. Consequently, it's understandable why Scott might be advocating for his daughter to get a prenup. "When you're dealing with nearly $2 billion in combined assets, a prenup isn't a sign of mistrust. It's smart business," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter for his "Naughty But Nice" Substack.
Luckily, according to the source, "Travis respects Scott tremendously." So, the push for a prenup reportedly wasn't too offensive to Kelce. "He understands that Scott helped build one of the most successful entertainment brands in history. There was never any drama and never any pushback," the insider explained.
Scott Swift seems to like his future son-in-law, Travis Kelce
Prenuptial agreements can be a point of contention for couples — especially couples with lots and lots of money like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Kelce was apparently unbothered by the idea of signing a prenup, partially due to his appreciation for his father-in-law-to-be. Yet, it begs the question: How does Scott Swift really feel about his daughter's relationship with Kelce?
Back in 2024, one TikToker shared a video of her sitting next to Scott on a plane and dished about what the famous dad shared with her during their flight. "He did talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute," she explained. She noted, "I did not ask anything about Travis. He was just raving about his daughter and raving about her success and how proud he was of every aspect of her life." Interestingly, the TikToker added, "He did say that out of all of her boyfriends over the past 12 years, Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family."
If Scott was willing to open up to a stranger about Kelce like that, it's safe to assume he's a fan of the football star. Still, he cares about business. The insider told Rob Shuter, "Taylor has romance in her heart and Scott has business in his head," adding, "The prenup isn't about preparing for failure—it's about protecting everything they've built."