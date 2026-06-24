Taylor Swift's Dad Reportedly Pushed For Travis Kelce Prenup, But 'There Was Never Any Drama'

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated nuptials fast-approaching, fans are curious about every minute detail. It's hard to imagine how much planning has surely gone into turning these famous fiancés into a married couple. A potential prenuptial agreement is just one small aspect. It seems, however, that this is one component of the "Tayvis" marriage where Swift's controversial father, Scott Swift, got involved. Luckily, it seems like Kelce was more than happy to agree and move forward.

At approximately $90 million, Kelce's net worth is more than most people dream of. Yet, Swift's estimated net worth is still significantly higher, eclipsing the $2 billion mark in 2026. Consequently, it's understandable why Scott might be advocating for his daughter to get a prenup. "When you're dealing with nearly $2 billion in combined assets, a prenup isn't a sign of mistrust. It's smart business," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter for his "Naughty But Nice" Substack.

Luckily, according to the source, "Travis respects Scott tremendously." So, the push for a prenup reportedly wasn't too offensive to Kelce. "He understands that Scott helped build one of the most successful entertainment brands in history. There was never any drama and never any pushback," the insider explained.