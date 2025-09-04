How Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Really Feels About Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

Well, haters can't say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is fake now. The celeb duo announced their engagement in August 2025, confirming that the couple's family plans are coming to fruition. This means that the pop icon may soon legally become a Kelce. And while we know how her fiancé's parents feel about adding Swift to the family, we wonder if the singer's side feels the same. Many signs indicate a strong bond between Travis and the Swifts, particularly with Taylor's father, Scott Swift. The evidence dates back long before the NFL star popped the question.

In October 2024, a TikTok user went viral after she was spotted sitting next to Scott on a flight taking off from New Orleans. The passenger opened up about her experience talking to "Papa Swift" in her own TikTok video, in which she alluded to Scott's fondness for his soon-to-be son-in-law. "He did also talk about how much he loves Travis for [Taylor], which was super cute. I did not ask anything about Travis," she said, implying that Scott brought up the topic on his own. "He did say out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years that Travis has made the biggest impact."

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn't spoken much about his relationship with Taylor's dad, his actions speak louder than any words. Taylor candidly spoke about her father's quintuple bypass surgery on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," in August 2025, where she revealed that Travis moved in with her and her family to take care of Scott in his recovery. No wonder he's made the biggest impact!