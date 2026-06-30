Erin Napier Has Such A Sweet Relationship With Her Dad Phil
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The partnership between Erin Napier and her husband, Ben, is at the heart of "Home Town." Even though the Napiers live a lavish life, they aren't letting success go to their heads. "When there is no show, and no one cares who we are anymore, all we have left is us as a family," Erin explained to People in April 2020. Long before her love story with Ben began, Erin's parents, Phil and Karen Rasberry, were important role models who taught her the importance of family ties..
Erin gives plenty of shoutouts to her parents on social media. In a 2023 Instagram post (above), she showed her family enjoying an "Indiana Jones" movie date. She included a photo of her dad dressed up as Dr. Jones, looking debonair in a leather jacket and brown hat. Phil is a doctor in real life, although his area of expertise is physical therapy.
Erin didn't follow in her dad's footsteps career-wise, but their bond is strengthened by all the time they spend together. "We go see him, or he comes over about every other day," Erin noted in a 2022 Instagram post (above). The "Home Town" host loves to show her pride for her dad online, like when she posted a 2024 video of the then-70-year-old doing pushups. Phil also has a strong connection with Ben, since they both share September birthdays and a fandom for vintage vehicles.
Erin and her mom also have a sweet bond
Just like with her dad, Phil Rasberry, Erin Napier makes the most of her proximity to her mom, Karen. "I'm thankful every day to have her so close, and for my girls to grow up knowing her dropping in at any time," Erin wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post for Mother's Day 2025. Parenting as a TV personality can be challenging, and Erin's been outspoken about how her mom's help has been crucial as she balances caring for her kids and the "Home Town" production schedule.
Karen's a realtor and a writer, and she and Erin share a professional partnership. Erin's used her book design skills for Karen's two volumes of short stories and her children's book, "I Live in Laurel." As a kid, Erin and her mom bonded by creating art. Karen also helped instill self-confidence in her daughter. "She told me to be exactly who I wanted to be and to never ever do anything just to fit in," Erin informed Southern Living (via People). The HGTV star always looked up to her mom. Part of her admiration came from the uncanny resemblance between Napier's mom Karen and Princess Diana. "Everywhere we went people gasped and told my mother 'my gosh you look like Princess Diana' and I was so proud I could bust," Erin recalled in a post on X, formerly Twitter in 2024.