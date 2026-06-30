Erin Napier Has Such A Sweet Relationship With Her Dad Phil

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The partnership between Erin Napier and her husband, Ben, is at the heart of "Home Town." Even though the Napiers live a lavish life, they aren't letting success go to their heads. "When there is no show, and no one cares who we are anymore, all we have left is us as a family," Erin explained to People in April 2020. Long before her love story with Ben began, Erin's parents, Phil and Karen Rasberry, were important role models who taught her the importance of family ties..

Erin gives plenty of shoutouts to her parents on social media. In a 2023 Instagram post (above), she showed her family enjoying an "Indiana Jones" movie date. She included a photo of her dad dressed up as Dr. Jones, looking debonair in a leather jacket and brown hat. Phil is a doctor in real life, although his area of expertise is physical therapy.

Erin didn't follow in her dad's footsteps career-wise, but their bond is strengthened by all the time they spend together. "We go see him, or he comes over about every other day," Erin noted in a 2022 Instagram post (above). The "Home Town" host loves to show her pride for her dad online, like when she posted a 2024 video of the then-70-year-old doing pushups. Phil also has a strong connection with Ben, since they both share September birthdays and a fandom for vintage vehicles.